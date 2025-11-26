The One School Reveal: A Historic Evening Launches a New Chapter for Education in Hyderabad

VMPL

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 26: A paradigm shift in educational philosophy took center stage on Sunday the 23 November 2025 as The One School hosted its much-anticipated inaugural event, "The One School Reveal". The evening was a distinguished gathering of city leaders, renowned personalities and influential parents. The One School is poised to be the one of the Narayana group's most visionary projects yet--a commitment to redefining future-ready learning for the 21st century.

The evening commenced with a Gallery Walk, where attendees were invited into a physical and conceptual immersion which was a walk that offered a visually stunning journey through the pedagogical philosophy, core values, and aesthetic vision of The One School environment.

Following a warm and forward-looking welcome address by the Co Founder, Puneet Kothapa, the audience was introduced to the institution's foundational belief: an unequivocal and candid exchange that places the child's vision of education first. This resonant tone was dedicated to nurturing the individual potential of every child.

The deep, personal commitment to this vision and the story behind the brand were explained by the Co-Founders, Dr. Sindhura Narayana & Sharani Ponguru. Dr. Sindhura Narayana went on to say "Our legacy is known for academic excellence, but our mission is to build the future. This is a school built on a foundation of performance, but driven by purpose."

The intellectual zenith of the evening arrived with "The Big Conversation: Parenting in the 21st Century." This session featured Puneet Kothapa in a compelling and interesting dialogue with the celebrated guests of honour, tennis icon Mahesh Bhupathi and actress/entrepreneur Lara Dutta Bhupathi. They engaged in an open, insightful, and profoundly honest discussion, dissecting the complexities, challenges, and shifts in parenting strategies required to raise resilient, well-adjusted, and ultimately successful children in the digitally,fast-paced modern era.

The evening seamlessly transitioned from philosophy to immersive practicality with "The Unveiling of The One School." Highlights included a detailed tour of the specialized, imaginative Pre-Primary school in Kondapur.

Nuwaira Pasha, the Director of Schools presented the meticulously detailed, unique structure of The One School Curriculum, showcasing how it masterfully blends world-class academics, including dedicated pathways for holistic development, creative expression, and real-world application.

Nuwaira said, "We have created a curriculum that doesn't just deliver world-class academics, but is meticulously crafted in dedicated pathways for every child's holistic development, creative expression, and real-world application, making personalisation the heart of each child's learning."

Finally, "The One School Experience" provided a final, immersive journey through the palpable pedagogical environment, closing what was truly a memorable and historically significant evening for the city of Hyderabad.

