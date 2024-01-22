The Show must go on: Dr Hoshi Bhiwandiwalla's impeccable planning echoes in NIEM's Mr. and Ms. University's triumph

SRV Media

New Delhi [India], January 22: The students of NIEM, The Institute of Event Management, showcased their exceptional organizing skills and mesmerizing talents at the grand finale of the Dance, Vocals, and Fashion shows, along with the prestigious Mr. & Ms. University All India finale held at Mukesh Patel Auditorium.

The event, a celebration of creativity and skill, began with a heartfelt tribute to the late Dr Hoshi Bhiwandiwalla, the visionary architect of NIEM. Dr Bhiwandiwalla's influence, passion for events, and commitment to excellence turned NIEM into more than just an educational institution; it became a nurturing family where creativity flourished. The event was a living tribute to his indomitable spirit and lasting legacy.

The show's conceptualization involved vital figures such as Dr Hoshi Bhiwandiwalla, Dr Karna Upadhyay, Niti Bengali, Pradnya Chaitanya, Harsh Dangodra, Anushka Bhatt, and Nagesh Pathak. The vibrant display of colours and choreography was orchestrated by renowned choreographers David Whitbread, Mickey Mehta, Aashin Shah, Mihir Sutaria, Sameer & Arsh Tanna.

Judging the elegant Mr. & Ms. University competition were esteemed personalities such as Mohomed Morani, Lucky Morani, JD Majethia, Aashin Shah, Longie Fernandes, Pranav Mishra, Sandeep Dharma, Ashweene, Nisha Harale, Praniti Rai Prakash. The star-studded event was graced by Sajid Khan, Vipul Amrutlal Shah, Paresh Ganatra, Freddy Daruwala, Shyam Mashalkar, and Prem Parija.

Mr University was awarded Prem Golande, and Ms University was crowned Radhika Munj. First runner-up titles went to Uzair Rangooni and Ishwari Gondkar, while Ronit Bijlani and Mohini Kshirsagar secured second runner-up positions. Aarush Bagde and Priyal Mehta claimed special prizes. Sub-category winners included Suraj Patankar and Radhika for Mr. & Ms Photogenic, Piyush Thakur and Darshana Solanki for Audience Choice, Prem Golande for Mr Robust, Mohini Kshirsagar for Ms Ten, and Uzair Rangooni and Radhika Munj for Digital Choice.

The solo dance winners were Kundan Bagdi, Priyanka Chawan, and Swayam Nihalani. Duet dance champions were Jiya Singh & Zoya Shaikh, Varinda Yadav & Nehal Jain. The group dance winners were Team RTN, with Team Azaadi securing second place. Kavya Shah, Janhavi Bhagwat, and Mayuresh Wankhade claimed the top three positions in the vocals category. Fashion show winners included Dark Vengeance, Uconic Fashion Show, and Team Elegance. The top three colleges were Mithibai College, Narsee Monjee College, and Thakur College.

The event's star power was generously provided by Producer & Director Vipul Shah of Sunshine Pictures, Mr. & Mrs. Morani of Dome of Entertainment, and J.D. Majethia of Hats Off Production, along with Meetali Majethia. Sound and lights were managed by Dwarika Lights and Sound, production by Balraj Productions, visuals by Imparavel Events and Entertainment, and reels by 26MM Stories. Clicks Photo Booth provided the photo booth.

NIEM expressed gratitude to supporters, including Shreeram Bharath, Farhad Sethna, Devarshi Pandya, Ramesh Patil, Brijesh Shah, Pranay Gangwal, and Yuvraj Shinde, as well as faculty and student representatives from supporting colleges.

Special thanks were extended to Atul Wagh, Manish Rajpal, Gokul Menon, Pinkle Mehta, Nihal Saxena, Parth Salvi, Anand Kamthe, Divya Chabariya, Animesh Singh, Nalini Borkar, Anjali Parmar, Yash Shah, Bhushan Gavate, Prasad Maheshwari, and Manish Jiwnani for their unwavering support. Prize sponsors were Jayesh Raghunath Pathade, Jay Anant Nagvekar, Samay Kate of Pocket Simple, and Hardik Vinod Solanki. First India News was the media sponsor, and Hugo D'Souza and Pritee Kathpal hosted the show.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SRV Media. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)