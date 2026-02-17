The smarter E India 2026 tauted Gujarat's 'Energy ka Mahakumbh' intends to power India's clean energy shift to execution

VMPL

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], February 16: As India's clean energy transition enters a phase defined less by targets and more by execution, the sector's attention is increasingly turning to platforms that bring technology, manufacturing, and policy conversations together. It is in this context that Gujarat--the land of the new rising sun--shines brighter as Gandhinagar proudly hosts The Smarter E once again from 25-27 February, positioning itself as Gujarat's largest clean energy exhibition and an industry convergence many are referring to as the Energy ka Mahakumbh.

The event has over 300 exhibitors already confirmed, spanning solar energy storage, Electric Mobility and Infrastructure, and components of complete energy systems. The scale highlights how India's renewable energy ecosystem is consolidating around platforms that combine technology, policy dialogue, and commercial decision-making in one place.

The event will also witness 19000+ professional visitors, 300+ thought leaders as conference attendees, 60+ international speakers engaging in various forums like Conference: Adoption to Leadership: Powering Atmanirbhar Bharat through Technological Innovation, POD Cast series: Voices of India's Energy Leaders - The smarter E India POD Cast Series and Innovator and Start-up Arena.

"The nature of conversations in the sector has changed," said Bhupinder Singh, President - IMEA, Messe Munchen & CEO of Messe Muenchen India. "India is no longer debating intent. The focus is now on execution, supply chains, and competitiveness of domestic manufacturing. The smarter E India has evolved to reflect that shift, which is why the industry increasingly sees it as an Energy ka Mahakumbh."

As part of its broader engagement approach, Pratik Gandhi has been appointed Brand Ambassador for The smarter E India 2026. Organisers say the association reflects the expanding role of clean energy within India's economic and industrial landscape, as the sector increasingly intersects with manufacturing, infrastructure development, and employment generation.

The selection of Gujarat as host underscores the state's growing role in India's renewable energy journey. Over the past few years, Gujarat has emerged as a key hub for large-scale solar and wind deployment, alongside a steadily expanding manufacturing base aligned with India's Atmanirbhar Bharat objectives.

Anchoring the 2026 edition is the conference themed "Adoption to Leadership: Powering Atmanirbhar Bharat through Technological Innovation", which will examine how India can move from being a large clean energy market to a global leader in technology development and manufacturing, as the sector enters its next phase of growth.

The conference will bring together voices from project development, manufacturing, policy, and international industry bodies including Vinay Kumar Pabba, CEO of Vibrant Energy; Dr. Puzant Baliozian from the VDMA PV Equipment Group; Vinay Rustagi, Chief Business Officer at Premier Energies; Dr. Rahul Walawalkar, President of NETRA; and Bhagyasree Nair, Energy Advisor at GIZ India. Discussions are expected to focus on manufacturing scale-up, grid integration, storage adoption, financing, and policy alignment, issues that will shape India's energy competitiveness over the next decade.

The trade fair will also feature an Innovator and Start-up Arena, highlighting early-stage companies working on storage technologies, EV ecosystems, grid intelligence, and advanced solar manufacturing. A new content initiative, Voices of India's Energy Leaders - The smarter E India Podcast Series, will run alongside the exhibition.

From a global perspective, India's clean energy choices are increasingly being watched closely.

"India is becoming a reference point for how large-scale energy transitions are executed," said Florian Wessendorf, Managing Director of Solar Promotion International. "What happens here influences global supply chains and technology priorities. The scale of participation at The smarter E India reflects that global interest."

Guided by a National Advisory Committee comprising senior industry leaders, The smarter E India 2026 reflects the sector's growing need for coordinated dialogue as India moves from rapid capacity addition to long-term system resilience.

Event details

Dates: 25-27 February 2026

Venue: Helipad Exhibition Centre, Gandhinagar

Halls: 1, 2, 8 and 10

