The Story House, Gurugram Unveils a New Benchmark in Luxury Senior-Friendly Living; Exclusively Marketed & Promoted by Swarnkey Estate LLP

VMPL

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], November 21: The Story House is a new chapter in the luxury life of living where architecture is a strong consideration because the residential development is planned to provide convenience, comfort, and compassionate care to the families, professionals, and the senior citizens who require the same under a single roof in Sector 89A, Gurugram. The project is located in the perfect environment that is free of pollution, thereby redefining modern living with lifestyle luxury and wellness-oriented facilities and safety-focused infrastructure.

The Story House is a high-end high rise development consisting of 5 towers of well planned exclusive 323 units in 2 BHK and 3 BHK designs of between 1450 to 1785 sq. ft. Every detail of the project evokes a deep concern with detail, both in the health support systems and access to emergency care to the tranquil, landscaped greens and architecture that is accessible to seniors.

This landmark residential project is exclusively marketed and promoted by Swarnkey Estate LLP, a firm known for curating and delivering some of the most trusted and high-value real estate offerings across NCR.

A Community of Safety, Wellness, and Intelligent Design

At the heart of The Story House lies a commitment to build a secure, self-sustained, and future-ready living environment. Each building in the development is fitted with a 2-level basement + stilt + 21-floor structure so that space is used judiciously and movement becomes free-flowing across the complex.

One of the project's striking features is the basement tunnels interlinked, making access safe and independent of weather conditions throughout the premises: convenient and secure mobility for residents.

The developers, understanding the needs of modern families and ageing parents, have integrated 24x7 medical support, including an on-site nurse, physiotherapist, ambulance service, and doctor-on-call support through tie-ups with top hospitals.

Every house is equipped with emergency panic buttons that are reachable within 2 ft, ensuring immediate assistance during health and safety emergencies, making it one of the very few developments in NCR offering such a resident-centric safety ecosystem.

Designed to Empower Independent & Graceful Living

In support of resident mobility and comfort for all ages, The Story House integrates:

1. Wide ventilated lifts with exhaust systems

2. anti-slip tiles, strategically located grab bars, and access points which are wheelchair friendly.

3. Upgrade, hustle-free paths.

4. Dedicated seating and leisure zones for senior citizens

These thoughtful additions make the community especially ideal for elderly residents, while still offering sophistication and urban energy that younger families appreciate.

A Lifestyle Filled with Calm, Connection & Community

Beyond its architecture, The Story House fosters a setting based on wellness. Residents have access to:

1. Tranquil landscaped green zones

2. Balconies, spacious, airy

3. Wellness and meditation facilities and yoga facilities

4. Strong housekeeping and maintenance service

5. Secure gated environment with multi-layered surveillance

This guarantees a holistic lifestyle that addresses both peace of mind and everyday convenience.

Premium Residences Crafted for Modern Aspirations

Unit sizes include:

1. 2 BHK: 1450 & 1550 sqft

2. 3 BHK: 1785 sq.ft

Houses are intelligently designed to utilize as much natural light as possible, air-flow, and functionality, and they strike a balance between comfort and modern design that can fit in the city family.

Affordability Meets Luxury: Payment Plan Friendly to Buyers

With prices starting at ₹2.17 Cr, The Story House pioneers a buyer-first payment model:

"Pay just 25% now and relax for the next 18 months."

Besides, buyers will get a First Transfer Free advantage, enhancing value for long-term investors.

Quote from Swarnkey Estate LLP

Commenting on the vision underlying the marketing and promotion of this luxury project, Alok Ahluwalia, Partner of Swarnkey Estate LLP, said,

"The Story House is not just a residential project -- it is a thoughtfully curated living experience. Every detail, from healthcare access to senior-friendly design, has been integrated to ensure residents feel supported, secure, and connected. Our goal is to bring families a home that stands for quality, comfort, and long-term wellbeing."

He also said that these projects are the future of community living-a combination of urban opulence, emotional stability and intelligent infrastructure.

A New Chapter in the Gurugram residential evolution

As Gurugram keeps expanding as an urban center of smart infrastructure and family-oriented communities, The Story House is a refreshing change in a new dimension of mixing the wants of working individuals with the serenity and care that the elderly need.

This project is not a collection of towers; it is a story thoughtfully woven together to provide lifestyle, health, and security for today's evolving families.

About Swarnkey Estate LLP

Swarnkey Estate LLP is a trusted name in India's real estate distribution landscape for promoting high-value, high-integrity residential and commercial projects. Their expertise lies in curating developments that offer long-term lifestyle satisfaction, sustainability, and sound investment potential.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)