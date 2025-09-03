The Superfood You Should Add to Your Diet

VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 3: As women enter their 40s and beyond, they often face challenges like bone loss, weight gain, and other changes linked to perimenopause and menopause.

Adding prunes (dried plums) to the diet can be a natural and tasty way to support better health during this stage of life.

Research shows that eating just 4-5 prunes a day can help protect bones. Studies have found that women who eat prunes regularly have better bone mineral density.

Prunes are also rich in soluble fiber, which helps slow down digestion, keeps blood sugar steady, and reduces food cravings. This makes it easier to avoid unnecessary snacking and weight gain.

Chile's unique geography bordered by the Atacama Desert, the Andes Mountains, the Pacific Ocean, and Antarctica, creates ideal climatic conditions for producing high-quality prunes. These prunes are grown with care and harvested to preserve their natural flavour, texture, and nutritional value.

"Prunes are one of the simplest yet most powerful foods women can include in their diets. Just 4-5 prunes a day can help strengthen bones and keep weight in check. They are also rich in fiber, which keeps digestion smooth and helps control food cravings," said Kavita Devgan, leading dietitian, holistic health consultant, and eminent author.

Sumit Saran, India Representative of Chilean prunes remarked, "Chile is known as one of the world's largest growers and suppliers of prunes. Chilean prunes are recognized globally for their high quality. Just visit your dry fruit retailer or head to the grocery store and ask for Chilean prunes."

Their versatility, taste, and gut health benefits make them a must-have pantry staple.

For further information, please contact: https://chileprunes.cl/?lang=en

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)