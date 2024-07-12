The Ultimate 5G ka Champion - TECNO SPARK 20 Pro 5G Goes on Sale Today

PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], July 12: TECNO, riding high on a wave of exciting launches in the first half of the year, is buzzing with excitement for the TECNO SPARK 20 Pro 5G, hitting the shelves today. Packed with all the great features users need for smooth smartphone experience at an unbeatable price, the SPARK 20 Pro sale is live on Amazon, offline stores and can be availed at a limited price special launch offer of Rs13,999. Don't miss out on this electrifying deal.

TECNO continues the legacy of its versatile SPARK series, incorporating essential features to cater to the diverse needs of the Indian market, ensuring seamless experiences. The SPARK 20 Pro boasts impressive features such as support for 10 5G bands, a chic Superellipse design, 16GB RAM, up to 256GB internal storage, Dolby Atmos sound which is the first ever in the SPARK series and a stellar 108 MP camera. This smartphone exemplifies TECNO's commitment to delivering high-performance smartphones at unbeatable prices.

The TECNO SPARK 20 Pro 5G will be accessible through Amazon and leading retail outlets. Users can prepare to elevate their smartphone journey with the new #5GKaChampion.

Key USPs of the SPARK 20 PRO 5G as the ultimate champion:

Enhance robust 5G Performance

Dubbed as the #5GKaChampion, the SPARK 20 Pro 5G boasts 10 5G bands, ensuring superior coverage and Link Booming Technology that accelerates speeds by 50%. Stay consistently connected and enjoy fast lane performance with Smart 5G 3.0, which optimizes usage and enhances battery life by 20%. The SPARK 20 Pro 5G delivers ultimate performance and enduring power in a sophisticated package.

Limitless Storage

The SPARK 20 Pro 5G boasts 16GB of RAM and 256GB storage as the #PerformanceKaChampion, catering to users who enjoy binge-watching or storing their favorite music albums. Whether multitasking seamlessly, gaming, streaming, or managing multiple apps, it ensures smooth, uninterrupted performance.

Photographic Brilliance with 108 MP Ultra Sensing Main Camera

The SPARK 20 Pro 5G delights photography enthusiasts as the #CameraKaChampion. Featuring a 108 MP Ultra-clear Imaging system and 3X lossless In-Sensor Zoom, it captures every detail with precision, whether capturing a concert or sports events. Its exceptional low-light performance ensures stunning shots anytime, anywhere.

Premium Superellipse Design

The SPARK 20 Pro 5G also shines as #DesignKaChampion with its modern superellipse design. This design innovation breaks away from conventional round or rectangular shapes, offering a unique, visually appealing look that can withstand all design trends for years to come.

Price and Availability:

The SPARK 20 Pro 5G will be available for purchase at Rs15,999 for the 8GB+128GB model and Rs16,999 for the 8GB+256GB model. Offered in Startrail Black and Glossy White color variants, it will be accessible through both online and offline retailers across India. Additionally, TECNO is providing a Rs2,000 cashback on all debit and credit cards, as well as on UPI and Paper Finance transactions, reducing the effective prices to Rs13,999 and Rs14,999 respectively.

With a robust network of over 1300 support centers, TECNO is committed to enhancing customer satisfaction, particularly with competitively priced smartphones. Don't miss out on the new SPARK 20 Pro -- the ultimate choice for cutting-edge technology at unbeatable value.

ABOUT TECNO

TECNO is an innovative technology brand with operations in 70+ countries and regions across five continents. Since its launch, TECNO has been revolutionizing the digital experience in emerging global markets, relentlessly pushing for the perfect integration of contemporary, aesthetic design with the latest technologies. Today, TECNO has developed into a recognized leader in its target markets, delivering state-of-the-art innovation through a wide range of smartphones, smart wearables, laptops, tablets, HiOS operating systems, and smart home products. Guided by its brand essence of 'Stop At Nothing', TECNO is committed to unlocking the best and newest technologies for forward-looking individuals. By creating stylish, intelligent products, TECNO inspires consumers worldwide to never stop pursuing their best selves and best futures.

For more information, please visit TECNO's official site: https://www.tecno-mobile.in/

