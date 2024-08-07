Thieme Group and National Medical Library (NML) signs pact to benefit NML's 58 Member Institutions with Thieme Group's MedOne Education Platform

VMPL New Delhi [India], August 7: In a major step towards strengthening medical education in India, Thieme Group, the premier global healthcare education solutions provider with over 140 years of excellence, has signed a pact with National Medical Library's Electronic Resources in Medicine (NML-ERMED) Consortium, an initiative of Directorate General of Health Services, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, to license Thieme Group's medical e-learning platform, MedOne Education for NML's 58 member institutions. This unique collaboration between Thieme Group and NML will benefit over 5000 students, researchers, and faculty with access to MedOne Education's vast library of resources, covering around 30 disciplines in the undergraduate medical curriculum. Thieme Group's MedOne Education is licensed by 9 of the top 10 medical schools worldwide. The comprehensive collection of medical educational resources includes over 150 e-books, totalling more than 85,000 pages of high-quality illustrated content, 900 videos, 90,000+ images, 239 clinical modules, and 12,000 Q & A sets.

Sharing his views about the association, (Prof.) Dr B. Srinivas, Director, NML, said, "We are pleased to associate with Thieme Group, which is a globally renowned name in the field of medical education and publishing. The integration of Thieme's MedOne Education will further enrich our online resources, accessible to member institutions all over the country and will significantly contribute to knowledge sharing and learning experience of our students and faculty. Thieme Group's reputation for quality and accuracy aligns perfectly with our mission to provide the highest level of medical education in India."

Deepak Kumbhat, Managing Director(Country Head), Thieme India. "We are proud to partner with NML ERMED to bring MedOne Education's world-class resources to students and faculty in India. At Thieme Group, we are steadfast in our commitment to advancing medicine and enhancing lives every day. The partnership with NML reflects our commitment to supporting medical education globally and empowering the next generation of healthcare leaders in India. MedOne Education exemplifies this commitment by offering an unparalleled resource for learning, review, and research in medicine and the life sciences. Our tailored educational resources support the learning and teaching processes across all phases of medical training and continuing education. We will continue strengthening our collaboration with NML and remain committed to bringing the best of medical education resources to the Indian healthcare community."

With Thieme's MedOne Education, NLM-ERMED users will have access to classic Thieme Flexibooks and Color Atlases, including the award-winning Thieme Atlas of Anatomy. Additionally, it will provide instant access to medical textbooks aligned with the Indian medical curriculum from renowned authors like Dr Vishram Singh, Dr Suresh Gangane, Dr G.P. Pal, and Dr Sanjeev Kumar Mittal. Students not only gain access to high-quality images and illustrations alongside engaging videos to enhance understanding and retention of complex medical concepts, but they can also create custom playlists tailored to their courses. MedOne Education offers students targeted practice questions tailored to both national and international medical licensing exams. It also includes real-world case studies, helping students develop critical clinical reasoning skills. Its unique feature MedOne@Home allows users to access the platform outside their campus library.

Thieme's MedOne Education also empowers instructors to prepare for lectures and presentations better by allowing them to download images. Instructors can leverage MedOne Education's rich content library to create engaging and interactive lesson plans. Librarians gain a valuable tool to expand their digital resource collection, ensuring students have access to the most up-to-date and authoritative medical information available.

Thieme Group has been developing and delivering quality medical education content globally for around 140 years. While Thieme India's association with NML ERMED is the first-of-its-kind for the medical publisher, over the years, Thieme India has collaborated with leading medical institutions such as AIIMS Delhi, PGI Chandigarh, and NIMHANS. Furthermore, Thieme is one of the few publishers shortlisted to participate in the One Nation One Subscription initiative proposed by the Government of India.

Thieme Group

Founded in 1886, Thieme Group is an award-winning international medical and science publisher serving health professionals and students for around 140 years. Headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany, Thieme is renowned for its high-quality books, journals, and electronic products, promoting clinical advancements, publishes cutting-edge research, and supports medical education. With over 900 employees and offices in 7 cities worldwide, including New York, Beijing, and Delhi, Thieme releases 70 new book titles and over 130 journals annually. Focus areas include neurosurgery, otolaryngology, orthopedic surgery, and radiology. As a family-owned business, Thieme maintains rigorous standards in content and presentation.

Thieme Medical Publishers India

Thieme India was instituted in India in 2008 as part of the Thieme Group. A young and vibrant organization partnering with healthcare professionals and societies in India and South Asia for the effective dissemination of relevant knowledge, Thieme India has a growing publishing program of educational and clinical reference books as well as scholarly journals. As professional communicators, Thieme India also promotes the educational opportunities of its strategic partners.

NML ERMED Consortium

National Medical Library's Electronic Resources in Medicine (NML-ERMED) Consortium is an initiative taken by Directorate General of Health Services, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Government of India, to develop nationwide electronic information resources in the field of medicine for delivering effective health care. 70 state and centrally funded Government Institutions including all AIIMS are selected as its members. Founded in 1966, the NML is a central resource for medical professionals across the country. It provides access to a vast collection of medical and allied science materials, including over 7.5 lakh volumes of books, reports, and journals. The ERMED (Electronic Resources in Medicine) section specifically focuses on providing access to digital resources for medical education and research. This collaboration between the NML and its member colleges leverages the strengths of both institutions to enhance medical education in India.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)