This Matchmaking app allows Only Men Earning 50L+. Women, No Salary Bar

BusinessWire India

Gurgaon (Haryana) [India], July 22: The AI matrimonial app for "India's Top 1%" - Knot.dating, is now requiring male members to earn at least 50 lakhs annually, along with 100% background verification and having personal relationship managers for each member. The company believes this approach will better serve women on the platform.

Built for serious relationship seekers, Knot.dating is India's first matchmaking platform that uses conversational AI and human-assisted matchmaking to deliver emotionally compatible matches.

Co-founded by Jasveer Singh and Abhishek Asthana, Knot.dating is unlike other traditional matrimony platforms that rely on filters and swipes, Knot.dating listens, learns, and understands. Users don't fill out endless forms -- they simply talk. In just a few minute AI conversation, the system captures personality nuances, emotional depth, and communication patterns to match users with high compatibility.

"As the name suggests, it's not a dating app; It's for people who are tired of dating & ready to tie the knot," said Jasveer Singh, Co-founder & CEO. When asked about the harsh 50L filter: "It's not about the money - it's about ambition," Singh adds. "We needed a hard filter that creates clarity, not chaos. 50L is that line in the sand. It tells you something about who someone is, how they think, and where they're headed."

The app is now live on Android, iOS, and Web. Early adopters have already praised its clean design, zero-spam onboarding, and deeply personal matchmaking approach.

Backed by marquee investors like 3one4 Capital, Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Ritesh Agarwal, Ashish Hemrajani, Kunal Shah, and Ashneer Grover, Knot.dating had earlier raised $3.2M during its Hood journey. With this public launch, the company enters a new chapter -- one led by AI, human intuition, and the real pursuit of marriage.

