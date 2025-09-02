Three Entertainment Wins Gold for Best Wedding Celebration Design at Prestigious WeddingSutra Awards

PNN

New Delhi [India], September 2: Luxury wedding design and decor firm Three Entertainment, co-founded by Aashna Lalwani, Saanya Sharma, and Sanjana Shah, has once again raised the bar by winning the Gold award for "Best Wedding Celebration Design" at the esteemed WeddingSutra Influencer Awards 2025 - marking their second consecutive win at this prestigious platform.

This recognition celebrates Three Entertainment's creative leadership and seamless execution across some of the country's most iconic events - including the grand Ambani family wedding in Jamnagar, the lavish welcome dinner for Diva and Jeet Adani, the vibrant Haldi ceremony of filmmaker Karishma Kohli, and the destination wedding of co-founder Aashna Lalwani in Tuscany, Italy, hosted at the picturesque Il Borro estate.

With an unmatched ability to blend storytelling, scale, and style, the Three Entertainment team has become known for designing events that are not only visually striking but also deeply personal. Their strength lies in their versatility - effortlessly adapting to diverse themes, cultures, and client visions to deliver celebrations that are as unique as they are unforgettable. From transforming spaces into dreamlike settings to executing every detail with precision, the team continues to redefine what luxury celebrations look like in India.

This consecutive win reaffirms Three Entertainment's position as a trailblazer in the wedding industry- setting new standards for creativity, innovation, and unforgettable experiences.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)