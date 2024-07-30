Three M Paper Boards Ltd to commence its expansion plans post successful public issue of Rs 39.83 crore

PNN Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 30: Three M Paper Boards Ltd, a Mumbai based company engaged in the business of manufacturing Recycled Paper-based Coated Duplex Board products since over 3 decades to commence its expansion plans soon post its successful public issue of Rs 39.83 crore. Company's IPO subscribed over 171 times (excluding Anchor and market maker portion); Company's shares listed on BSE SME Exchange at Rs 76 per share - 10% premium to issue price of Rs 69 per share Company plans to utilize Rs 14 crores towards capital expenditure, including the purchase of a Plastic-Fired Low-Pressured Boiler, which will use waste plastic for power generation and significantly lower power costs. The funds will also support a factory building extension to increase storage capacity and the acquisition of a sheet cutter to enhance production speed. Rs 10 crores will be allocated for working capital and Rs 7 crores for term loan repayment, which will smoothen operations, improve cash flow management, and lower interest costs. The remaining funds will be used for general corporate purposes and issue expenses.

Company raised Rs 39.83 crore through its SME IPO from a fresh issue of 57,72,000 equity shares of Rs 10 each at issue price of Rs 69 per share. The public issue was oversubscription over 171 times (excluding Anchor and market maker portion), Retail investor segment was subscribed 175 times while Non Institutional investor segment subscribed 284 times. Shares of the company were listed on BSE SME Exchange on 22 July at Rs 76 per share - 10% over the issue price of Rs 69 per share.

Established in 1989, Three M Paper Boards Ltdis one of the ISO-9001 certified companies engaged in the business of manufacturing recycled paper-based Duplex Board products ranging from 200 to 500 GSM used in various packaging applications across industries such as food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and consumer goods and supplies its high-quality duplex board paper products in both the domestic and international markets. The Coated Duplex Boards produced by the company are made from 100% recycled wastepaper and are fully biodegradable, making them an eco-friendly choice for packaging various FMCG and pharmaceutical goods.

The company's manufacturing facility in Chiplun, Maharashtra is spread over an area of more than 30 acres has an installed capacity of 72,000 tons per annum (TPA) along with 4 MW captive power plant and is equipped with state-of-the-art technology for manufacturing paper boards of the global quality standard suitable for high-quality print jobs in the packaging sectors across the globe. With a vast network of over 25 dealers nationwide and export operations in more than 15 countries, Three M Paper Boards maintains a broad market reach and a strong industry presence.

For the financial year ended on March 31, 2024, Company reported revenue from operations at Rs 272.23 crore, EBIDTA of Rs 27.07 crore and net profit of Rs 11.35 crore. The EBITDA was up by 25% as compared to 21.66 crores of previous financial year. The net profit was up by 170% as compared to 6.62 crores of previous financial year. The Company reported an increase in EBITDA Margin from 6.57% in previous year to 9.94% in current year. Also, the PAT margin increased from 2.01% in previous year to 4.11% in current year.

