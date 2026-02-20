Thrillophilia Unveils a New Generation of Europe Trips for 2026, Emphasising Slower Journeys

PNN

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], February 20: As Indian travellers increasingly move beyond checklist sightseeing of Europe, the focus is steadily shifting from hurried sightseeing to journeys that offer depth, comfort and time to explore. Reflecting this change in travel preferences, Thrillophilia has announced the launch of its 2026 Europe multi-day travel portfolio, signalling a clear move away from fast-paced, multi-country trips toward slower, more immersive and highly personalised journeys.

Based on its 2025 travel data, the company observed a 38% increase in travellers' preference for slower pacing and fewer destinations. The trend signals a broader shift toward depth over coverage. In response, the company has restructured its itineraries to minimise excessive city transitions, insert buffer time and prioritise longer stays within single regions.

To turn these behavioural shifts into actual trip experiences, Thrillophilia has launched itineraries designed for specific traveller segments. This includes a 7-night Swiss Alps holiday plan with a relaxed pace that has resonated strongly with families from tier 2 cities like Jaipur, Lucknow, Ahmedabad, Bhubaneswar and Indore. This follows a 14% shift towards covering fewer destinations at a relaxed pace and a 19% rise in travellers choosing comfort-first holidays.

Similarly, a relaxed Tuscany countryside circuit has been curated for couples from cities like Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Gurugram and Hyderabad. This comes in response to a 42% increase in demand for cultural and local experiences, while interest in trips focused only on famous landmarks has fallen by 14%.

Catering to these trends, the new lineup reflects a broader change in how Indian travellers now approach Europe - not as a continent to be "covered" in one trip, but as regions to be explored in depth over time. The itineraries move away from crowded capital cities and tight schedules, focusing instead on small towns, countryside stays, scenic mountain routes, regional rail journeys and local cultural experiences.

Designed for the New Europe Traveller

Thrillophilia's 2026 Europe portfolio is built around a simple insight: Indian travellers today care as much about "how a trip feels" as "where it goes". Booking data reflects this shift clearly.

Across segments, there has been a 35% move toward itineraries covering 2 to 3 cities, with built-in buffer days and more relaxed pacing. Though the shift is nationwide, Indian Tier 1 metros can specifically observe this trend. Young professionals from Bengaluru, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Hyderabad and Delhi NCR are planning quick international getaways to escape demanding work schedules. Travellers are now choosing Europe trips that allow breathing room rather than replicating the rush they are trying to leave behind.

Aligning with this traveller demand, the company introduced 6-day "micro-escape Europe" itineraries designed for shorter holidays. This includes Paris with Swiss scenic train journeys, which have seen strong interest from travellers in Gurugram, Noida and Bengaluru. The demand reflects a 43% increase in weekend-style travel and a 51% rise in people taking multiple short trips in a year.

Similarly, Vienna-Budapest cultural weekend trips are gaining popularity among young working professionals from Hyderabad and Chennai, driven by a 47% increase in interest in nightlife experiences.

What's notable is that this preference is no longer limited to large metros. Tier 2 cities such as Jaipur, Kochi, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Indore and Chandigarh are showing similar behaviour, driven by a rising Gen Z workforce and greater exposure to international travel. The focus across markets is shifting toward comfort, flow and depth over aggressive coverage.

Interestingly, travellers from Ahmedabad, Surat and Vadodara are increasingly choosing multi-generational holidays. This trend aligns with a 21% rise in demand for customised itineraries and a 16% increase in advance planning.

In response, Thrillophilia has introduced comfort-first Europe itineraries with private transfers and longer stays in cities across Switzerland and Northern Italy, making travel easier for families of all age groups.

Thus, catering to the traveller demands, Thrillophilia's new itineraries prioritise fewer hotel changes, realistic daily pacing and more meaningful time spent within each region. Instead of hopping between five or six cities, travellers can now opt for experiences such as:

- Alpine village stays in Switzerland, along with mountain rail journeys and lakeside walks

- Countryside itineraries across Tuscany, Provence and French wine regions

- Slow rail journeys through Austria and Central Europe

- Regional Italy trips centred on food, local markets and historic towns

- Nature-led Europe routes featuring scenic drives, cable cars and gentle day hikes

Data suggests that group travellers, especially friend groups travelling from Mumbai, Delhi and Kolkata, are choosing lively and social Central Europe routes covering Prague, Vienna and Budapest. This trend reflects a 58% rise in adventure-focused trips and a 47% increase in demand for experience-driven nightlife itineraries among young travellers.

Aligning with this trend, each itinerary by the company is fully customisable. It allows travellers to adjust pace, hotel category, transport options and experiences depending on who they are travelling with.

Local Experiences, Not Just Landmarks

A defining feature of the 2026 lineup is its focus on local flavour and offbeat experiences rather than landmark-heavy sightseeing alone. Alongside iconic attractions, travellers can choose from experiences such as:

- Visits to family-run vineyards and farm stays

- Regional food trails and hands-on cooking sessions

- Small-town walking tours and cultural evenings

- Lake cruises, mountain excursions and panoramic rail routes

- Buffer days that are built in to avoid fatigue and rushed schedules

For honeymooners from Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad, the company has introduced thoughtfully planned itineraries with relaxed schedules, flexible activity days and scenic travel time. These trips reflect recent travel trends, with a 38% rise in demand for mid-premium stays and a 34% increase in travellers looking for flexible plans that also allow them to work remotely.

By design, these itineraries avoid peak-hour sightseeing and overcrowded circuits, offering a calmer and more immersive way to experience Europe.

Stronger Rail and On-Ground Partnerships

To support these trips at scale without compromising on quality, Thrillophilia has expanded its on-ground network across Europe. The company has partnered with hundreds of regional suppliers, boutique hotels, transport providers and experience operators.

Recent booking insights show:

- 18% growth in Switzerland rail journeys among luxury travellers

- 24% rise in Gen Z multi-country Europe trips, led by young professionals from Chennai, Bangalore, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Gurugram.

Rail connectivity now plays a central role in both premium alpine itineraries and culture-driven city circuits.

A key highlight of the 2026 programme is deeper integration with European rail networks through partnerships, including Rail Europe and Switzerland Tourism. These tie-ups enable access to scenic train routes, improved seat availability and more competitive pricing across countries.

Thrillophilia has also strengthened collaborations with European tourism boards and attraction partners, bringing curated experiences and preferential pricing that are often unavailable in standard package tours.

Technology-Enabled, Human-Led Customisation

What sets the 2026 Europe trips apart is how they are designed and executed. Thrillophilia uses AI-assisted systems to generate and evaluate thousands of itinerary combinations, factoring in travel time, rail schedules, hotel logistics and travel fatigue. These itineraries are then refined by human destination specialists who focus on comfort, pacing and on-ground reliability.

This hybrid model allows Thrillophilia to offer highly customised Europe trips at scale while maintaining consistency and on-ground support. Such a balance has historically been difficult to achieve, yet Thrillophilia is transforming the scene with its new Europe travel model. The approach uses technology to manage the complexity of multi-layered travel operations, while human teams ensure the trip flows smoothly in real-world conditions.

According to company data, trips designed using this feasibility-first approach see fewer mid-trip changes and higher satisfaction levels, particularly among families, repeat travellers and premium leisure segments.

A Different Europe Offering for 2026

With this launch, Thrillophilia is positioning its European portfolio not as a mere set of fixed packages but rather as a more thoughtful way to explore the continent, precisely aligned with how Indian travellers are evolving.

"These trips are built for travellers who want to slow down, explore deeper and come back feeling rested rather than exhausted," the company said. "Europe doesn't need to be rushed to be memorable."

The 2026 Europe portfolio is now live on Thrillophilia's platform, with fully customisable itineraries across Switzerland, Italy, France, Austria, Central Europe, and select Nordic and Alpine regions, supported by end-to-end on-ground execution.

