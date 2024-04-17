TiE Rajasthan's TiE U Program Empowers College Startups for Fourth Consecutive Year

PNN

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], April 17: Dr. Sheenu Jhawar, President of TiE Rajasthan, highlights the chapter's active involvement in various Global Programs. She also emphasizes the importance of belonging to a community that values fresh ideas, fosters creativity, and promotes teamwork. Dr. Sheenu believes innovation knows no bounds; it's about dreaming big and recognizing endless possibilities.

For the fourth consecutive year, TiE Rajasthan's involvement in the TiE U program has continued to nurture innovation and entrepreneurship among college students in the region. The program, aimed at empowering university startups through mentorship and coaching, received an exceptional response this year, with 75 teams and over 175 students from 32 colleges across Rajasthan.

Supported by Metacube Software, TiE Rajasthan's TiE U program provided invaluable guidance to budding entrepreneurs. The top 20 teams received mentoring from seasoned professionals. The Chapter winner - Himanshu Rajpurohit, of Strangify, that uses AI to transform mental wellness, will now represent TiE Rajasthan at the Global Finals during TiECon Silicon Valley from May 1st to 3rd, 2024. Dr. Varun Khandelwal, of Healyantra, was declared 1st Runners up, and Dr. V. Udhayabanu, of Tempvision, was declared 2nd runners up. All three winners received cash prizes from Metacube.

Puneet Mittal, Program chair of the TiE U Program, extended his heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to the student and women-led startups in Rajasthan, commending their dedication to addressing real-world challenges.

Parijat Agarwal, co-chair of the TiE U Program, expressed his confidence in the program's ability to nurture young talent and bolster the entrepreneurial ecosystem. He emphasized the pivotal role these startups play in propelling Rajasthan to the forefront of innovation, and the State's economy.

With initiatives like TiE U paving the way for emerging talent, Rajasthan's startup landscape is poised for remarkable growth and transformation.

