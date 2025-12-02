Tiger FinTech Announces "Tiger Circle", a Lifestyle-Fintech Ecosystem for India's Smart Spenders

HT Syndication

New Delhi [India], December 2: Tiger FinTech, a Bajaj Capital Group company, today announced the launch of Tiger Circle, a lifestyle + finance ecosystem designed for India's aspirational, financially savvy consumers who increasingly expect spending to translate into smarter outcomes and not just generic points.

Tiger Circle brings together premium credit, curated lifestyle drops (across categories such as perfumes and jewellery), and member-community experiences, all integrated into a single, premium member journey.

As premium cards evolve, differentiation is increasingly shifting from "points-led propositions" to access, personalisation and experiences. Tiger Circle is positioned around "rewards beyond points", a model that pairs lifestyle value with spending intelligence to help members translate everyday spend into more relevant benefits.

"India's premium consumer is evolving, access and intelligence matter as much as rewards," said Brijesh Kumar Bhayana, Co-founder and director, Tiger FinTech. "With Tiger Circle, we're building an ecosystem where smart spending meets modern lifestyle. Members get a premium credit experience plus curated drops, community-led experiences, and insights that help them maximise value from every rupee spent."

For members who choose the Tiger Card as part of the Tiger Circle journey, the proposition also includes familiar premium-category privileges such as accelerated rewards, airport lounge access, concierge support, select golf and entertainment benefits, and reduced foreign exchange markup (where applicable), with benefits varying by card variant and subject to issuer terms and conditions.

India's credit-card category is scaling rapidly on the back of e-commerce, acceptance expansion, and rising comfort with revolving credit. RBI-linked reporting shows credit card transaction volumes increased from 2,087 million (2019) to 4,472 million (2024), while transaction value rose from ₹7.1 trillion to ₹20.4 trillion; H1 2025 alone recorded 2,663 million transactions worth ₹11.1 trillion.

With Tiger Circle, Tiger FinTech is signalling the next phase of premium credit in India, an ecosystem where lifestyle value, spending intelligence and financial discipline come together seamlessly. It embodies the company's vision of building India's most modern lifestyle-plus-finance community, designed for consumers who expect their everyday spending to unlock more meaningful benefits.

About Tiger FinTech

Tiger FinTech is a next-generation financial services company redefining how young India engages with credit and lifestyle finance. Backed by the Bajaj Capital Group and partnered with IndusInd Bank, Tiger FinTech combines intelligent rewards, premium experiences, and a culture-first brand ethos to deliver products that are genuinely built around the modern Indian consumer.

