Tim Hortons® India Brings Pistachio to Your Festive Celebrations

New Delhi [India], October 3: Adding festive cheer to its menu, Tim Hortons® India proudly unveils its Diwali Festive Range across all stores nationwide. This indulgent collection, featuring an array of pistachio-inspired delights, is specially curated to capture the joy and warmth of Diwali, offering guests delicious new ways to celebrate the festival with Tim Hortons' signature touch of innovation and indulgence.

This festive season, Tim Hortons® shines a spotlight on pistachio -- a nut deeply tied to India's celebrations. Infused with international flair, the special range features five indulgent creations crafted to elevate every moment. From the cozy Pistachio Latte and decadent Pistachio Hot Chocolate to the calming Pistachio Matcha, each hot sip brings a nutty twist to beloved classics. For those who prefer something chilled, the Pistachio Dream Frappe offers a creamy, indulgent escape, while the Pistachio Donut completes the collection as a delightful festive treat. Whether savoured in-store, enjoyed at home, or shared with loved ones, these pistachio-inspired creations are designed to make your celebrations truly memorable.

Speaking on the launch, Tarun Jain, CEO, Tim Hortons India, said, "The festive season is all about joy, togetherness, and creating cherished memories with loved ones. At Tim Hortons, we wanted to capture that spirit in our own way. Our Special Festive Range celebrates pistachio -- an ingredient which has been a part of the Diwali celebrations through various traditional and indulgent recipes since as long as one can remember and, in that sense, invokes warm memories and nostalgia of happy times spent with family and friends . Each creation we crafted in this collection is designed to add warmth, delight, and a touch of indulgence to every festive moment. At Tims, we believe in making everyday indulgences feel extraordinary, and this festive range reflects that promise."

This Diwali special range solves the eternal festive craving for something indulgent yet celebratory, offering guests the perfect blend of flavour, warmth, and festivity. Guests can enjoy the range starting 01 October 2025 at all Tim Hortons stores across India, or order online via Zomato and Swiggy.

