Tim Hortons® Introduces International Dream Frappes in India

HT Syndication

New Delhi [India], August 20: Bringing global indulgence to India -- Tim Hortons® proudly launches its international Dream Frappe range nationwide. With this indulgent new category, Tims invites guests to experience their favourite desserts in a whole new avatar, crafted into delicious, sippable treats. Whether you're looking for a mid-day pick-me-up, a cozy evening indulgence, or simply a sweet reward, the Dream Frappe lineup delivers dessert moments reimagined in a cup.

Bringing together the best of desserts and beverages in one irresistible sip, the Dream Frappe collection comes in four indulgent flavours: the Chocolate Brownie Dream Frappe, a heavenly blend of rich chocolate sauce and chilled milk topped with indulgent dark chocolate chips; the Pancakes & Maple Dream Frappe, a blissful mix of silky maple syrup and caramel sauce swirled with chilled milk for that warm, comforting flavour; the Strawberry Shortcake Dream Frappe, a refreshing combination of juicy strawberry puree, chilled milk, and crunchy cookie crumbs for a fruity, luscious sip; and the Banoffee Pie Dream Frappe, a decadent concoction of banana puree and caramel sauce that transforms the beloved dessert into the ultimate indulgence-in-a-cup.

Speaking on the launch, Tarun Jain, CEO of Tim Hortons India, said, "At Tim Hortons, it has been our constant endeavour to bring the best of our Internationally acclaimed beverages to India and create experiences that go beyond the ordinary. Dream Frappes have delighted Tim Hortons fans across the globe and we invite our patrons in India to savour this popular indulgence. These drinks are rich, comforting, and innovative, perfect for anyone who loves a sweet escape. We believe that our guests don't just come to Tims for coffee; they come for those moments of joy, indulgence, and togetherness. The Dream Frappe range is an extension of that promise, bringing something new, fun, and utterly satisfying to our cafes."

The new Dream Frappe range solves the eternal sweet craving by transforming classic, flavourful desserts into sips, making them a perfect choice for every occasion, from work breaks to celebrations. Guests can enjoy these indulgent frappes at 40 Tim Hortons stores across India or order online on Zomato and Swiggy.

About Tim Hortons® India:

Tim Hortons® is Canada's iconic coffee house, known globally for its freshly brewed coffee, signature Timbits, and innovative beverages. Since it entered India, Tim Hortons has carved a niche for its globally inspired yet locally loved offerings, redefining the coffee culture for the modern Indian consumer.

Connect with Us:

Website: https://timhortonsindia.com/

Instagram: @timhortonsindia

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by HT Syndication. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)