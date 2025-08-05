Titan Intech Posts 42.6% PAT Growth in Q1 FY 25; Announces Rs 4.5 Cr R & D Capitalization

PNN

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 5: Titan Intech Limited (BSE: TITANIN | 521005) is a global leader in software development. announced the outcomes of its Board Meeting held on July 31, 2025. The company reported net sales of ₹4.97 crore, up from ₹4.82 crore in Q1 FY25. EBITDA rose by 20.9% to ₹1.62 crore, indicating improved operational efficiency. Net profit (PAT) surged 42.6% to ₹0.64 crore, while earnings per share (EPS) increased to ₹0.20. Net sales declined sequentially from ₹5.78 crore in Q4 FY25 to ₹4.97 crore in Q1 FY26.

Key Highlights:

* The company reported a 3.18% year-on-year growth in Q1 FY 25.

* Share capital increased from ₹55 crore to ₹100 crore and stock split (1:10) approved.

* Allotment of 8 lakh equity shares on conversion of warrants completed.

* Capitalization of ₹4.5 crore R & D spend on "3D Display & AI-Integrated Educational Platforms."

However, EBITDA improved from ₹1.31 crore to ₹1.62 crore, and net profit rose from ₹0.52 crore to ₹0.64 crore. The results show steady top-line growth and strong margin expansion, supported by operational efficiencies and technology-driven initiatives.

The Board approved an increase in the company's authorised share capital from ₹55 crore to ₹100 crore. It is along with a sub-division (split) of equity shares from ₹10 to ₹1 per share (1:10 split) to enhance liquidity, broaden the shareholder base, and make shares more affordable for retail investors. The record date for the split will be announced in due course.

Further, the Board approved the allotment of 8,00,000 equity shares upon conversion of warrants, comprising 3,00,000 shares to Daevish Clothing Pvt. Ltd. and 5,00,000 shares to Single Point Consultancy Pvt. Ltd.

Managing Director, Titan Intech Limited said: "Our Q1 performance, coupled with strategic initiatives like share capital expansion, stock split, and investments in AI-driven 3D educational technologies, reflects our strong focus on creating long-term shareholder value and technological leadership."

Additionally, the company has capitalized ₹4.5 crore in R & D expenditure during Q1 FY26 towards its pioneering project, "3D Display & AI-Integrated Educational Platforms." The initiative focuses on developing next-generation immersive learning solutions, including AR/VR content development, glasses-free 3D displays,

AI-powered gesture control systems and curriculum-aligned 3D simulation libraries catering to engineering, medical, vocational, and science education sectors. Titan Intech plans further investments of ₹10-15 crore in this project during FY26, with an amortization period of seven years starting FY27.

About Titan Intech Limited

Titan Intech Limited, founded in 1984, is a global leader in software development, focusing on innovation and dedication to empower businesses and organizations. Headquartered in Hyderabad, India, the company designs, develops, and manufactures LED video displays, luminaires, high-end electronic and telecommunication equipment, and telecom software. It also provides software development and technical services to various central and state government undertakings in India. The company's mission is to provide continuous technological advancements for productive and sustainable growth.

