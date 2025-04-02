TMW Bags Content Marketing Mandate from Ripik.AI and Syngenta

VMPL

New Delhi [India], April 2: TMW, a fast-rising leader in content and service solutions, has announced two significant wins in the B2B content marketing space--partnering with AI innovator Ripik.AI and securing the creative content mandate from Syngenta for a set of strategic product lines. These developments reinforce TMW's growing reputation as a preferred partner for high-impact, industry-focused storytelling and brand communication.

TMW will support Ripik.AI in scaling its brand presence through intelligent, narrative-driven content tailored for a B2B audience. Known for its AI-powered solutions transforming manufacturing and supply chain efficiencies, Ripik.AI will benefit from TMW's strategic storytelling and campaign execution expertise.

Simultaneously, Syngenta, one of the world's leading agriculture innovation companies, has entrusted TMW with content responsibilities for key products in its portfolio. This mandate involves developing engaging, informative, and conversion-driven content that speaks directly to farmers, agronomists, and channel partners across digital and on-ground platforms.

These partnerships highlight TMW's strength in B2B communication, honed through previous engagements with renowned companies such as Corteva, DuPont, MX Player, ShareChat, and Hindustan Times. With a deep understanding of complex industries like agriculture and technology, TMW delivers nuanced messaging that drives awareness, trust, and market adoption.

"These wins are a testament to our ability to combine content creativity with strategic clarity," said Ratnendra Ashok Pandey, Cofounder at TMW. "We're excited to collaborate with Ripik.AI and Syngenta--two organizations leading innovation in their respective fields--and help them tell stories that resonate and deliver results."

As TMW continues to scale its operations, these projects signal a strong move toward deeper partnerships in enterprise storytelling, performance branding, and integrated content marketing.

