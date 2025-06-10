TO THE NEW Excels with Three in India's Top 100 Great People Managers and Over 100 Certified by the Great Manager Institute®

iMEQ

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 10: TO THE NEW, a leading digital technology services company, is proud to announce that three of its employees, Deepak Agarwal, Gaurav Kumar, and Sourav Sharma, have been recognized among India's Top 100 Great People Managers by the Great Manager Institute®.

The Great People Manager Study® evaluates managers across various organizations & industries using a comprehensive methodology that includes 360-degree feedback, team engagement metrics, and performance outcomes. The Top 100 list celebrates those who exemplify excellence in people management and leadership.

These three managers were among 104 employees from TO THE NEW who have successfully met the criteria and are certified as Great People Managers by the Great Manager Institute®. This comprehensive People's Managers Program involved a rigorous evaluation process, including feedback from mentees, peers, mentors, and reporting managers, immersive workshops led by expert facilitators, and continuous support through check-in sessions. The program culminated in a post-program survey measuring growth and reflecting the tangible impact of their efforts.

"We believe that effective leadership is the cornerstone of success. We are extremely proud of our team at TO THE NEW, as three of our employees have been recognized among India's Top 100 Great People Managers™, said Narinder Kumar, the Co-Founder and CEO of TO THE NEW. "It is a testament to their dedication and the strength of our leadership development initiatives. This recognition not only demonstrates their individual brilliance but also reaffirms our collective purpose to build a workplace where every person is valued, cared for, and empowered to do their best."

Dalreen Patrao, Co-founder & Director, Great Manager Institute® said, "At GMI, we believe that a Great People Manager™ impacts culture by building high-trust, high-performing teams. Our capability program begins with a rigorous assessment, helping managers identify blind spots and focus areas. Guided by our Connect, Develop, Inspire(c) framework, managers translate insight into action by designing relevant team practices. The Top 100 Managers we recognize today are those who have consistently implemented team practices, showing that lasting cultural change only comes from bridging the knowing-doing gap. We are thrilled to celebrate TO THE NEW's remarkable achievement, with 104 of their managers certified as Great People Managers and three of them earning a well-deserved place among India's Top 100 Great People Managers for their outstanding commitment to fostering impactful and inspiring workplaces."

TO THE NEW has consistently been recognized as a Great Place to Work for the last 9 years in a row. The company is continuously focusing on creating a supportive and high-performing work culture that has repeatedly made it a winner.

About TO THE NEW:

TO THE NEW is a digital technology services company providing innovative product engineering solutions to diverse industries across the globe. We design and build digital platforms with Cloud, Data, and AI as the main pillars.

Global analyst firms like Gartner, Forrester, Everest, ISG, and Zinnov have recognized TO THE NEW for its capabilities across Digital Engineering, Cloud, Media & Entertainment Solutions, Data & AI, and Digital Marketing. We have also been recognized as a 'Great Place to Work' consecutively for many years and have a team of 2200+ passionate 'Newers' spread across India, North America, EMEA, SEA, and ANZ with our headquarters in Singapore.

https://www.tothenew.com/

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by iMEQ. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)