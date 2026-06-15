VMPL

New Delhi [India], June 15: As industries continue to evolve at an unprecedented pace, a new generation of entrepreneurs is emerging with bold ideas, innovative business models, and a commitment to creating meaningful impact. From digital marketing and education to immigration services, wellness, media, and technology, these visionary leaders are transforming their respective sectors through determination, creativity, and forward-thinking strategies. The entrepreneurs featured in this list have demonstrated exceptional leadership, resilience, and the ability to identify opportunities in rapidly changing markets. Their journeys serve as inspiration for aspiring founders and professionals alike, making them some of the most promising business leaders to watch in 2026.

Sabuj Bala, Founder of Panthar Media

Most people wait for the right moment. Sabuj Bala created it.

Born in a small village with no privilege, no network, and no safety net, he refused to accept the life his circumstances offered. He studied, he built, he failed, he rebuilt. And in that fire, he discovered that the greatest asset any person owns is not capital or connections. It is their story, told with power and distributed with purpose.

That belief became an empire.

Sabuj Bala is the Founder and CEO of Panthar Media Private Limited, India's No.1 CULT Branding Agency, Founder and CEO of Indian Creators Academy, ICA Global Private Limited and Co-Founder and CEO of BrandBrewX. Across his ventures, he has driven 5 billion+ views, generated $3 million+ in client revenue, and transformed 120+ founders into industry authorities.

But beyond business, Sabuj is building a movement. His mission is to create one million millionaires in India by 2047, not as a slogan, but as a generational commitment.

A TEDx speaker, author, mentor, Google and Meta certified marketer, and BOI-recognized entrepreneur, Sabuj Bala is not just building agencies.

He is building the future of India.

Kiruthika Arumugam, Founder of Knowledge Thrive Academy

Kiruthika Arumugam is the founder of Knowledge Thrive Academy, a leading software training institute in Coimbatore dedicated to empowering students and professionals with industry-relevant skills. With a mission to bridge the gap between academic education and industry requirements, she has built a learning platform focused on practical training, hands-on projects, and career readiness. Under her leadership, Knowledge Thrive Academy offers specialized programs in Digital Marketing, Artificial Intelligence, Full Stack Development, Data Analytics, Python, and other emerging technologies. The institute emphasizes real-world learning through internships, workshops, and project-based training, helping learners gain valuable industry exposure and job-ready skills.

Recognizing the growing demand for digital expertise, Kiruthika has consistently focused on delivering future-oriented education that aligns with evolving market trends. Her commitment to innovation, mentorship, and skill development has helped numerous students and working professionals improve their employability and advance their careers. Based in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, the academy has earned a strong reputation for quality training, industry collaboration, and placement-focused learning. Through her vision and dedication, Kiruthika Arumugam continues to make a meaningful contribution to workforce development, positioning Knowledge Thrive Academy as a trusted destination for technical education and professional growth.

Anindgita Dasgupta

In an industry often stifled by mass-market conformity, Anindgita Dasgupta has emerged as a formidable disruptor. Through her production house, The Aani Entertainment, Anindgita has established a bastion of creative autonomy, that operates from the fringes where content is sharper and the stakes are higher.

Her transition into music serves as a scalpel-sharp critique of contemporary culture. Anindgita recently made two music videos in English and one Hindi song under her banner The Aani Entertainment . The lyrics,concept direction is done by Anindgita Dasgupta.

The first one "Drama Fame Gossip" indicates the hollow vanity of the attention economy, while her second English music video "Baby I was hypnotized" examines the psychological traps of obsession.

However, her Hindi music , "Babuyaa na Baan paye megastar" functions as a scathing satire of the entitled, fragile male ego--a direct assault on those who love chasing the trappings of success without the substance to sustain it. By centralizing her operations--from writing to production- Anindgita refuses to dilute her message.

Anindgita is not waiting for the industry to accommodate her; she is building a new structure where her vision remains absolute. Her refusal to bend is not merely refreshing--it is a revolutionary act.

Master Gangesha, Founder of Nanda Teertha

Nanda Teertha is a spiritual and wellness platform focused on helping individuals achieve greater self-awareness, inner balance, and personal transformation. Through a combination of mindfulness practices, meditation, yoga philosophy, and holistic living principles, the platform encourages people to develop a deeper connection with themselves and navigate life's challenges with clarity and purpose.

The teachings emphasize that true growth comes from understanding one's thoughts, emotions, and beliefs rather than being controlled by them. By blending ancient wisdom with practical modern insights, Nanda Teertha provides guidance for reducing stress, improving mental well-being, and cultivating a more meaningful life.

The platform also offers educational resources, spiritual guidance, retreats, and transformative learning experiences designed to support personal development. Its approach focuses on self-discovery, conscious living, emotional resilience, and creating lasting positive change from within.

With a mission to inspire individuals to live with greater awareness and authenticity, Nanda Teertha serves as a resource for those seeking spiritual growth, mindfulness, and a deeper understanding of themselves and the world around them.

Ms. Poonam Thakur , Founder Director of Career Wings Immigration Services Ltd.

Career Wings Immigration Services Ltd is a Calgary-based immigration consulting firm helping individuals and families achieve their Canadian immigration goals through professional and personalized guidance. Founded by Poonam Thakur, a licensed Regulated Canadian Immigration and Refugee Board Consultant (RCIC-IRB), the firm provides support for Express Entry, work permits, study permits, family sponsorships, visitor visas, refugee claims, permanent residency applications, and immigration appeals.

Poonam Thakur completed her studies in Immigration and Citizenship Law at Queen's University, Ontario, and is authorized to represent clients before the Immigration and Refugee Board of Canada. Her expertise includes Family Sponsorships, Humanitarian and Compassionate (H & C) Applications, Refugee Claims, Procedural Fairness Letters, and various immigration appeals.

Career Wings Immigration is known for its transparent approach, detailed eligibility assessments, and customized immigration strategies. The firm offers multilingual support in English, Hindi, Punjabi, and Urdu, serving clients both within Canada and internationally. Through a structured process that includes consultation, document preparation, application submission, and ongoing representation, Career Wings Immigration helps clients navigate complex immigration procedures with confidence while working toward a successful future in Canada.

Madhurendra Kumar- International Sand Artist

Madhurendra Kumar is an internationally acclaimed Indian sand artist from East Champaran, Bihar, whose journey from poverty to global recognition reflects determination, passion, and perseverance. Widely known as an International Sand Artist, he began supporting his family at a young age by selling curd, weaving baskets, and working during local festivals. Despite facing family opposition and leaving home at just 13, he pursued his artistic dream by using the banks of the Aruna River as his canvas.

A major turning point came in 2005 when former President Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam praised his massive sand sculpture in Bathinda, Punjab, dedicated to martyrs of all faiths. Built with 200 tons of sand, the artwork earned Dr. Kalam's admiration and encouragement. Later, Kalam also appreciated Madhurendra's "Developed India" painting in 2012.

Founder of the Madhurendra Sand Art Center, he later completed a Master of Fine Arts degree and went on to win over 100 national and 25+ international awards. Having represented India in more than 50 international competitions, his artworks promote environmental awareness, world peace, and social causes. Today, Madhurendra Kumar stands as a symbol of resilience, creativity, and global artistic excellence.

Suneet Kumar Singh- Founder, Contentholic

Suneet is a seasoned serial entrepreneur with over 15 years of experience spanning corporate events, weddings, advertising, and content-led brand building. Based in Delhi, he has built a diverse portfolio of ventures across communications, content, and education. He runs Brandholic, a PR agency, and Contentholic, an academic writing agency, alongside two education consulting firms, Eduplor and Mediplor. Known for blending creative instinct with sharp business acumen, Suneet has a track record of identifying opportunities and turning them into thriving, scalable businesses. His work reflects a deep understanding of branding, storytelling, and client relationships, positioning him as a versatile and forward-thinking founder.

Contentholic is India's first formal SOP Writing Agency, offering specialized SOP Writing Services for students seeking higher education abroad. The agency is best rated for its quality and reputation and India's leading academic writing agency and has won multiple awards in India and abroad. They also have their expertise in Visa SOP Writing and Visa Application Assistance with specialization in Visa refusal cases. They are known for their experience in converting refusal cases into success stories for countries like Canada, UK, Germany, Ireland, New Zealand and Australia.

Roshan Samuel Ambler, Founder of GO LEAD DIGITAL

Roshan Samuel Ambler, Founder and Head of Growth at GO LEAD DIGITAL, is a Mumbai-based SEO consultant, AI SEO practitioner, trainer, and digital marketing strategist. Widely known as the "SEO King of India," he has worked on 500+ projects across industries such as healthcare, hospitality, travel, eCommerce, SaaS, real estate, and technology. Through GO LEAD DIGITAL, he helps brands scale their online presence across India, UK, USA, Canada, UAE, Australia, and Germany. His expertise includes SEO, AI SEO, AEO, GEO, content strategy, ORM, digital PR, and SEO consultation. Roshan is also an SEO trainer for digital partners, corporates, business owners, and marketing professionals, guiding them with practical, ethical, and future-ready growth strategies.

Rahul Sharma, Founder of SEO Spidy

In 2015, Rahul Sharma started SEOSpidy with associates in the South Extension Delhi office, convinced that good businesses were losing customers simply because nobody could find them online. His first client, a bakery machine manufacturer invisible on Google, hit page one within six months bookings jumped roughly 300%. That story still anchors how he talks about the work.

Eleven years on, SEOSpidy has grown into one of Delhi's recognised digital marketing agencies, with Sharma picking up industry honours including the 2025 Digital Excellence Award at the Global Icon Awards. But the awards aren't really the headline.

What's notable is the range of clients from Food Service Design India, a kitchen and hospitality consultancy serving hotel chains since the mid-1990s, to manufacturing, wellness, and education businesses that rarely make marketing case studies but make up much of India's economy.

Sharma's view is simple: every industry thinks it's too niche for digital marketing. It never is the strategy that just has to fit how that business actually finds customers, not a template.

Conclusion

The entrepreneurs highlighted in this list represent the diverse spirit of innovation driving business growth across India and beyond. Each has built a unique path to success by solving real-world problems, empowering communities, and creating value through expertise and vision. Whether through education, digital transformation, personal branding, immigration support, creative arts, wellness, or technology, they continue to push boundaries and inspire others to dream bigger. As 2026 unfolds, these leaders are well-positioned to make an even greater impact in their industries. Their stories remind us that success is not defined by where you start, but by the determination, purpose, and perseverance you bring to the journey. These are truly the entrepreneurs to watch as they shape the future of business and innovation.

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