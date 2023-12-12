VMPL

New Delhi [India], December 12: Women have played a vital role in enhancing the women empowerment and entrepreneurial ecosystem by fostering innovation, knowledge sharing, and collaboration. Today, meet top 10 Inspiring Indian Women Achievers of the year 2023. Read the success stories of these top 10 women depict their resilience and excellence and inspire other women aspirants to continue their journeys despite struggles.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Falguni Nayar

Falguni Nayar has been the talk of the town as she debuted on the Forbes India Rich List 2022 at rank 44 for her fortune of over $4 billion. Nayar's success story started in 2012 when she founded Nykaa, India's biggest e-commerce platform for all things beauty, fashion and wellness related. A graduate of IIM Ahmedabad, Nayar had a vision to transform the beauty shopping experience in India by creating a one-stop destination for beauty products, expert advice, and personalized recommendations. Under her leadership, Nykaa has become a household name that constantly evolves for the modern Indian woman. Falguni's entrepreneurial journey is an embodiment of perseverance, adaptability, and a deep understanding of customer preferences, making her an inspiration for aspiring entrepreneurs across the country.

Shradha Sharma

Shradha Sharma has emerged as a prominent figure in India's startup ecosystem with her media company, YourStory. Her Bengaluru-based startup was launched with just Rs2 lakh as seed capital and later received funding from giants like Ratan Tata and the University of California, Berkeley, Kalaari Capital, Qualcomm Ventures, 3one4 Capital, and TV Mohandas Pai. Her journey began with a vision to provide a platform for budding entrepreneurs to share their stories and inspire others. With sheer determination, Shradha established YourStory as a leading media and technology company that highlights the journeys of startups and entrepreneurs, offering valuable insights, resources, and networking opportunities.

Michelle Mehta

Michelle Mehta is a TEDx Speaker, Confidence Expert, and International Bestselling Author, Mehta has not only graced the stage of the Tonight Show with Jay Leno but has also engaged in conversations with notable figures such as Dr. Deepak Chopra and Vincente Fox, the former President of Mexico. What sets Mehta apart is not just her impressive resume but the profound personal journey that fuels her mission. Yahoo Finance acknowledged her impact by naming her one of "The top 10 female coaches to follow in 2021," a testament to the genuine change she instigates in the lives of those she touches. Mehta's story is not one of perpetual success but a narrative of resilience and triumph over darkness. Acquainted with the struggles of living in the shadows, she undertook a remarkable transformation by prioritizing her mental health and overcoming trauma. Today, she channels her experiences into guiding high-profile clients and organizations toward lives filled with happiness and confidence. Mehta's journey and teachings emphasize the importance of mental health and personal growth. In a society that often prioritizes external achievements, she reminds us that true fulfillment comes from within. By openly sharing her struggles and triumphs, she dismantles the stigma surrounding mental health, encouraging others to embark on their paths toward healing. As we navigate a world filled with uncertainties, the need for authentic voices like Michelle Mehta's becomes increasingly vital. Her story exemplifies that even in the darkest moments, there is potential for profound transformation. By embracing vulnerability, actively listening, and cultivating confidence, Mehta guides others towards lives they wholeheartedly love every single day. In a landscape where motivational speakers may seem indistinguishable, Michelle Mehta shines as a guiding light, illuminating the path to self-discovery and empowerment. Her journey from darkness to empowerment serves as an inspiration for all those seeking to unlock their reservoirs of confidence and resilience.

Prof. Dr. Parin Somani

Prof. Dr. Parin Somani stands as a beacon of inspiration through her impactful community work and relentless pursuit of societal betterment. As the esteemed Director of the London Organisation of Skills Development (LOSD), her recent recognition at the LOSD Excellence Awards 2023, held at Parliament House, resonates profoundly. Honoured with the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award, she's celebrated for her unwavering dedication to uplifting global communities. Her influence extends beyond conventional boundaries; she serves as an editor in the Guinness World Records 'Thickest Book in the World' event, an acknowledgment of her status as one of the "23 Positive Change Makers of the World 2023." This remarkable achievement was celebrated at the renowned LORDS Cricket Ground on December 3rd, 2023. Prof. Dr. Parin Somani's impact is deeply rooted in her commitment to societal empowerment. Her tireless efforts reflect a vision of inclusivity, education, and empowerment across cultures and borders. Through her leadership and dedication, she inspires others to contribute meaningfully, fostering positive change and leaving an indelible mark on the global community. Her journey serves as a testament to the transformative power of dedication and the enduring impact of unwavering commitment to building a better world for all.

Sneha Choudhry

Finding affordable, high-quality, and safe accommodation options for students and professionals in India can be challenging. Sneha Choudary identified this pain point and turned it into an opportunity. Together with her business partners, Dr Nikhil Sikri and Akhil Sikri, she created ZoloStays--a platform that offers fully-managed, long-term, affordable stay options that are hassle-free and easy to book. ZoloStays has revolutionized accommodation in India for young people and has achieved remarkable success, evolving into a million-dollar business within just nine years.

Divya Gokulnath

Alongside her husband Byju Raveendran, Divya Gokulnath co-founded BYJU'S, India's leading ed-tech company and has become one of India's richest female entrepreneurs. With a strong belief in the power of education and technology, Divya and Byju set out to transform the traditional learning methods in India. Together, they developed a revolutionary learning app that offers engaging and personalized online learning experiences to students of all ages. Divya's vision and relentless efforts have propelled BYJU'S to become a global education technology powerhouse, catering to millions of students and revolutionizing the way education is imparted. Her commitment to providing accessible and effective learning solutions has earned BYJU'S international recognition and a substantial user base.

Radhika Ghai Aggarwal

Radhika Ghai Aggarwal is a trailblazing woman entrepreneur that has had many successful ventures in the past few years that have earned her the title of being one of the top 10 women entrepreneurs in India. Her most popular establishment is ShopClues, a pioneering online marketplace that caters to the diverse needs of Indian consumers. Launched in 2011, the company started with a team of 10 and gradually increased its workforce and clientele. Currently valued at $1.1 billion, ShopClues is one of the most successful home-grown online marketplaces in India. Radhika also established Kindlife in 2021, an online marketplace for organic goods that is picking up good tractions, a pioneering online marketplace that caters to the diverse needs of Indian consumers.

Prajakta Koli

Popular YouTuber, Instagram influencer (of Mostly Sane fame), actor and changemaker Prajakta Koli was recently in Davos to represent India as one of the influencers from six nations at the World Economic Forum. Last year, Prajakta was named the United Nations Development Programme India's (UNDP) Youth Climate Champion. Over the years, Prajakta has been an active campaigner for social issues, tackling body shaming and online bullying with Shameless, part of her campaign, #IPledgeToBeMe. As a global ambassador for YouTube's Creators for Change, Prajakta has been vocal about trolling, female subjugation, and homophobia through "No Offence", showcased on International Tolerance Day at the United Nations headquarters in New York. She has also partnered with YouTube for Social Impact Girl's Education campaign, with Instagram for their Safer Internet Week campaign, and One.org for their Girl Education campaign.

Puneet Kaur

Puneet Kaur is a famous YouTuber and medical student. She was born on 16 January 1997 in Pennsylvania, United States. His current age is 26 years (in 2023). Even though She was born in America, She was brought up in India by his father Sardar Gyan Singh, and his mother Satinder Kaur. Kaur has completed her graduation in Integrated Biology. She started her career with YouTube in 2016, her name comes in the list of female Indian YouTubers and she has 276K subscribers on her YouTube channel.

Payal Jain

Payal Jain is a YouTuber as well as an actress and model. She was born on 15 January 1995 in the famous city of New Delhi, India. His age is 28 Years (as of 2023). This was his upbringing. His father's name is Rajendra Jain and his mother's name is Umma Jain. She completed his early studies in Delhi and after that, She obtained a bachelor of commerce degree. Today, every child who runs YouTube knows him. She is counted among the top female Indian YouTubers. She has 2.57M subscribers on his YouTube channel.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)