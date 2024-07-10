Topps Animax Debuts in India with an Electrifying Shinobi Army Meetup in Mumbai

India PR Distribution

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 10: In a groundbreaking event for anime enthusiasts across India, Topps has officially launched its highly anticipated Animax collectible cards, with a spectacular Shinobi Army meetup in the heart of Mumbai. This marks the first-ever anime collectible card series to hit the Indian market, and it's making waves among fans of the beloved Naruto series.

The Grand Launch: Topps Animax on Wheels

To celebrate this historic launch, Topps Animax introduced an innovative way to announce the arrival through 'Topps Animax on Wheels'. This mobile event brought the Shinobi world's excitement directly to Mumbai's streets. The Shinobi Army, a group of passionate Naruto cosplayers, embarked on a city-wide tour, engaging with fans and bringing the anime experience to life.

The journey began at 10 AM, with the Topps Animax van setting out on a vibrant route through Mumbai. From the bustling streets to the serene Bandstand, the Shinobi Army made stops to interact with anime fans with the conclusion at Bandstand. One of the highlights was the live unboxing event at Bandstand, where fans gathered to witness the unveiling of the iconic Topps Animax collections. The atmosphere was electric, fans cheering and eagerly ripping the Topps Animax packs live.

A New Era for Anime Collectibles in India

Anime collectibles hold a special place in the hearts of fans worldwide, and with Topps Animax, Indian anime lovers now have their piece of this vibrant culture. These collectible cards are not just pieces of art but a gateway to relive the adventures of their favourite characters from Naruto. Each card is meticulously designed, capturing the essence of the anime's iconic scenes and characters, making them a must-have for any true fan.

Engaging with Fans: Fun Prizes and Exciting Interactions

Throughout the day, the Topps Animax on Wheels bus brought joy to countless fans across Mumbai. Anime enthusiasts who spotted the bus were in for a treat, receiving fun prizes and exclusive merchandise. The initiative not only highlighted the launch of the collectible cards but also fostered a sense of community among anime lovers.

Buzzing with Excitement: Pre-Booking Success

The launch of Topps Animax has already created a significant buzz in the anime community. Pre-bookings for the collectible cards have shown scintillating numbers, reflecting the immense excitement and anticipation among fans. This overwhelming response is a testament to the popularity of Naruto and the growing influence of anime culture in India.

Conclusion

The debut of Topps Animax in India is more than just a product launch; it's a celebration of anime culture and a nod to the passionate fan base that has embraced it. With the success of the Shinobi Army meetup and the positive reception of the collectible cards, it's clear that Topps Animax is set to become a cherished part of every anime fan's collection. The journey has just begun, and the anime community eagerly awaits what's next in store.

For more information on Topps Animax and to secure your piece of anime magic, visit in.topps.com and join the ever-growing community of Naruto fans in India.

Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/toppsforindia/?hl=en

