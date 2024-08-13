Toreto Accelerates into India's Booming Car Accessories Market with Cutting-Edge Audio and Lighting Solutions

PNN New Delhi [India], August 13: Toreto, the trailblazing audio technology brand honored as the 'Most Promising Brand in the Audio Category' at Device Next Summit 2023, today announced its strategic expansion into India's rapidly growing car accessories market. This bold move aims to revolutionize the driving experience for millions of Indian motorists by offering premium audio and lighting solutions that seamlessly blend innovation, quality, and affordability. Since its inception in 2014, Toreto has been a driving force in the audio industry, consistently delivering cutting-edge products that anticipate and exceed consumer expectations. The company's remarkable success in mobile accessories has set the stage for this exciting venture into automotive technology, where Toreto is poised to bridge the long-standing gap between high-end performance and accessibility in car audio and lighting systems.

Market Dynamics and Growth Potential:

The Indian car accessories market is experiencing a period of unprecedented growth, fueled by a perfect storm of economic and social factors. Rising disposable incomes, coupled with an increasing rate of car ownership and a growing appetite for vehicle personalization, have created a fertile ground for innovation in this sector.

Recent industry reports paint a compelling picture of the market's potential:

The Indian automotive accessories market, valued at approximately USD 8 billion in 2020, is projected to reach a staggering USD 18 billion by 2026. This represents a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of over 14 per cent during the forecast period, significantly outpacing many other sectors of the Indian economy. The in-car entertainment segment, which includes audio systems and car lighting, is expected to be one of the fastest-growing categories within this market.

"The car accessories market in India represents not just an opportunity, but a transformation in how Indians view their vehicles," said Avi Gilhotra - Founder & Managing Director - Toreto Car Accessories. "Cars are no longer just a means of transportation; they're becoming extensions of our personal spaces and expressions of our individuality. With the automotive sector rebounding strongly post-pandemic and consumers increasingly seeking to personalize their vehicles, we're entering this space at an optimal time. Our proven track record in audio technology uniquely positions us to meet the sophisticated demands of both Indian car enthusiasts and everyday drivers."

Toreto's Competitive Edge:

By leveraging its established brand reputation and deep expertise in audio technology, Toreto is exceptionally well-positioned to capture a significant share of this burgeoning market. The company's unwavering focus on marrying premium quality with affordability resonates strongly with the Indian consumer base, which has long sought high-performance products that offer genuine value for money.

"At Toreto, we've always believed that superior audio quality should be a standard, not a luxury," emphasized Kashish Lalit - Co Founder & Director - Toreto Mobile Accessories & Audio Products. "Our entry into the car accessories market is a natural progression of our core mission: to ensure that no beat goes unheard, whether you're at home, on the go, or behind the wheel. We're not just selling products; we're enhancing lifestyles and creating experiences."

Revolutionary Product Line:

Toreto's car accessories line is set to redefine the driving experience with a comprehensive range of innovative products meticulously designed to cater to the diverse needs of India's vast and varied automotive market. From state-of-the-art sound systems that transform every journey into a private concert, to car lighting solutions that create the perfect atmosphere for any drive, each product in the lineup embodies Toreto's unwavering commitment to excellence and user-centric design.

Key features of Toreto's groundbreaking car accessories line include:

Premium Sound Quality: With its extensive audio technology expertise, Toreto brings concert-hall clarity to car interiors. Advanced sound staging techniques and custom-tuned speakers ensure an immersive listening experience that adapts to different music genres and personal preferences.

Innovative Lighting Systems: Toreto's smart car lighting solutions go beyond mere aesthetics. With customizable color options and intelligent modes that respond to music and driving conditions, these systems enhance both the visual appeal and safety aspects of the vehicle interior.

Seamless Integration: Toreto has engineered its products for universal compatibility, recognizing the diverse range of vehicles on Indian roads. The accessories, from compact hatchbacks to luxury SUVs, are designed for easy installation and intuitive operation across various car models.

Durability and Reliability: Built to withstand the unique challenges of Indian driving conditions, including extreme temperatures and varied road quality, Toreto's car accessories promise long-lasting performance without compromising on quality.

Affordable Luxury: Staying true to its core values, Toreto offers these premium features at competitive price points. This approach democratizes access to high-end car tech, allowing a wider segment of Indian consumers to enjoy a luxury driving experience.

Smart Connectivity: Embracing the digital age, Toreto's products feature advanced connectivity options, including seamless smartphone integration, voice control capabilities, and compatibility with popular digital assistants.

Market Impact and Consumer Benefits:

The launch of Toreto's car accessories line is pivotal in the Indian automotive landscape. As vehicle ownership rises and urban traffic challenges persist, consumers spend more time in their cars than ever before. This shift has intensified the demand for personalized, high-quality in-car experiences that can transform daily commutes and long journeys.

"Our extensive market research unveiled a clear frustration among Indian drivers with the limitations of stock audio and lighting systems," explained Pankaj Narang - Chairman at Toreto. "We identified a significant opportunity to apply our expertise in creating compact, high-performance audio devices to the automotive space. The result is a line of products that will not just improve, but truly transform every drive into an extraordinary experience."

Lifestyle Enhancement and Brand Philosophy:

Toreto's expansion into car accessories aligns seamlessly with its overarching philosophy of promoting a balanced, enjoyment-filled lifestyle. In a world increasingly dominated by the "hustle culture," Toreto recognizes the importance of creating moments of joy and relaxation in everyday life.

"We understand that in today's fast-paced world, the time spent in one's car should be more than just a transition between destinations," added Avi Gilhotra. "It's an opportunity for rejuvenation, enjoyment, and even creativity. Whether it's through crystal-clear music playback that helps you unwind after a long day, or mood-enhancing lighting that energizes you for an important meeting, our products are designed to help drivers and passengers alike seize every moment and make the most of their journeys."

This ethos is encapsulated in Toreto's brand mantra of "Carpe Diem" - seizing the day and living life to the fullest. By extending this philosophy to the automotive space, Toreto is not just selling products; it's offering an elevated lifestyle that resonates with the aspirations and values of modern Indian consumers.

Looking Ahead:

As Toreto continues to push the boundaries of innovation in personal and automotive audio solutions, the company remains steadfast in its commitment to its core values of quality, affordability, and user satisfaction. This latest venture into the car accessories market represents not just a new product line, but a bold step towards shaping the future of in-car experiences in India.

The new line of Toreto car accessories will be available through authorized dealers and select online platforms starting today. For more information about Toreto and its groundbreaking products, visit www.Toreto.com.

Toreto:

Founded in 2014, Toreto has rapidly established itself as a leading innovator in the audio technology industry. Known for its premium yet affordable products that deliver exceptional sound quality, Toreto has consistently stayed ahead of market trends. From mobile accessories to car tech, Toreto is committed to enhancing the audio experience for all users, a dedication that has earned it accolades such as 'Most Promising Brand in the Audio Category' at Device Next Summit 2023.

