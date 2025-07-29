Towards 70 Years of Tradition and Trust: S.S. Pandian & Sons Continue Their Aromatic Legacy

SMPL

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], July 29: S.S. Pandian & Sons (SSP), India's most trusted name in asafoetida (hing), is about to celebrates its 70-years milestone. Since 1957, the family-run company has stayed true to founder Sri S. S. Pandian's belief that "quality is culture," delivering hing that elevates every tadka with unmatched aroma and potency.

In the 1950s, asafoetida was sold loose, with little consumer awareness of its quality or purity. In 1957 Late Sri S. S. Pandian revolutionized the market in Karnataka by introducing high-quality compounded asafoetida in unique Granular form, neatly packed and affordably priced at one anna per packet. Since then, S.S. Pandian has remained a visionary, consistently setting the highest quality benchmarks in the industry.

Today, under second-generation Managing Partner S. Sella Kumaran, the brand continues to source only top-grade imported raw materials and refuses cost-cutting additives such as gum arabic, ensuring purer, stomach-friendly product with every batch.

"Every pinch of hing we make finds its way into someone's home-cooked meal. That is a responsibility we have honoured for seven decades, and it will guide us for the next seven," said S.Sella Kumaran Managing Partner S.S. Pandian & Sons.

As tastes evolve, our promise remains unchanged: deliver the signature SSP burst of divine aroma, nothing less.

Product portfolio that suits every kitchen

- SSP Crystal - Green Label: granular crystals loved by home cooks for their clean, balanced flavour

- SSP Powder - Red Label: convenient shaker-bottle powder for modern pantries

- SSP Special: Blue Label:: premium semi-solid hing in its most natural form, prized by culinary connoisseurs

- SSP Hotel Special: soft-paste formulation designed for high-volume HORECA kitchens

Modern craft, timeless values

While production lines now feature state-of-the-art machinery and eco-friendly packaging, SSP's obsessive testing protocols and small-batch blending processes echo the founder's original insistence on uncompromised quality. Even complimentary merchandise is produced to exacting standards, a testament to a brand that equates quality with respect for its consumers.

Looking ahead

As SSP enters its eighth decade, the company plans selective geographic expansion and community initiatives focused on culinary education, reaffirming its pledge to keep Indian kitchens fragrant and trustworthy for generations to come.

About S.S. Pandian & Sons

Founded in 1957 by Sri S. S. Pandian, S.S. Pandian & Sons is a second-generation, family-owned producer of premium compounded asafoetida headquartered in Karnataka, India. The company is renowned for its unwavering devotion to quality, its diverse product formats, and its loyal consumer base across India and abroad.

