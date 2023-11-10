Trackier Gets 2023-24 Great Place To Work Certification

GLOBAL PR CONNECT (GPRC)

New Delhi [India], November 10: Trackier, a leading attribution tracking solution provider headquartered in Delaware, United States with office in India, has received the prestigious Great Place To Work® Certification, recognized by Great Place To Work® India. This annual certification recognizes employers who create an inclusive, and healthy workplace environment for their employees. The certification is awarded on the basis of an anonymous employee survey regarding their experience working at the company, conducted by the Great Place To Work® Institute.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Great Place to Work® is an internationally recognized authority specializing in workplace culture, employee experience, and leadership behaviors that have shown to drive top-tier revenue, boost employee retention, and promote enhanced innovation.

Talking about this latest achievement, Trackier's CEO & Co-Founder, Faizan Ayubi said, "This is not Trackier's achievement, but our team's success. Their belief in us and their constant effort to create an enriching and inclusive environment for everyone has transformed this workplace into a big family for all. Having said that, this certification is just the beginning of many more such milestones which we all will celebrate together."

"At Trackier, we didn't just focus on building a profitable business but a place where every individual takes pride to work at. Right from the start, we have imbibed a culture of camaraderie, respect, and empowerment and these are not just buzzwords for us. We have created work policies that reflect our company's core values, be it our career advancement program, frequent engagement activities or lucrative remuneration packages. With this recognition, we believe that Trackier can inspire many other SMEs to prioritize their employee experience, foster a culture of diversity and inclusion, and lead the way in creating workplaces that value their team members' well-being and professional growth," added Udit Verma, CMO & Co-Founder, Trackier.

This certification comes during a pivotal time for Trackier. After the successful launch of an offshore entity in Dubai, the company is all set to hit the 100-employees milestone by the beginning of Q1 2024.

Trackier is a Delaware, United States based startup with over 70 members. The company offers subscription-based attribution tracking and partner management platform to brands, ad networks, agencies, and affiliate networks. It primarily caters to the performance marketing, mobile marketing and iGaming industry. Aside from the US, Trackier has offices in India, Singapore, and Dubai.

Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting, and insights they need to make strategic people decisions. The Institute serves businesses, non-profits and government agencies in more than 60 countries and has conducted pioneering research on the characteristics of great workplaces for over three decades.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by GLOBAL PR CONNECT (GPRC). ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)