Trainocate Clinches Global AWS Training Partner Award for the 2nd Consecutive Year

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 28: Trainocate is excited to announce it is a proud recipient of the 2023 Global AWS Training Partner Award, recognizing leaders around the globe playing a key role in helping customers drive innovation and build solutions on Amazon Web Services (AWS). The Partner Awards Gala was held during AWS re:Invent 2023 at TAO Nightclub - Las Vegas. With over 25 years of expertise, Trainocate remains a steadfast leader in providing comprehensive cloud training solutions, enhancing digital literacy across diverse industries. A panel of AWS experts selected the winners based on strict criteria.

"We are incredibly honoured to receive this global award for the 2nd consecutive year. This recognition is a true testament to the team's continued efforts and commitment towards our partnership with AWS in driving training outcomes and fostering our customers' success in their cloud transformation journey," said Takashi Ozawa, Chairman of Trainocate Holdings.

"We are honoured to receive the 2023 Global AWS Training Partner Award for the second consecutive year, a testament to our steadfast dedication to AWS and our mission of empowering customers to attain their business goals. This award reflects the exceptional efforts of our team and the invaluable partnerships we continue to build with AWS, marking another triumphant year of success," said Khor Hee Soo, Managing Director for India, and Chairman for SEANM and UAE.

"This award stands as a testament to our global reach and unmatched delivery capabilities, reinforcing our commitment to providing top-notch education that addresses evolving skill gaps and fosters success in this era of transformation. We express gratitude to AWS for acknowledging our performance and dedication. Heartfelt thanks to our customers for their trust and continued support as we strive to meet their upskilling needs." - Vikas Mathur, Vice President of Sales - Cloud, at Trainocate India.

Trainocate is uniquely positioned to deliver enhanced training and certification on the latest advances in AWS technologies. Reach out to Trainocate to equip teams with the skills to enhance their networks and gain a competitive advantage in organizations.

