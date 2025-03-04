Transforming FMCG Sales: How Outlet Trail by Dial ERP Technologies Limited is Making Business Easier and More Profitable

VMPL

New Delhi [India], March 4: The Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) industry is highly competitive, requiring businesses to manage field sales teams efficiently, track orders, and optimize deliveries. Many companies still rely on manual reporting and outdated tracking methods, leading to delays and operational inefficiencies. Outlet Trail, an advanced Field Force Management Software by Dial ERP Technologies Limited, is changing the game by automating sales tracking, streamlining order management, and providing real-time business insights.

Why FMCG Businesses Need Outlet Trail

Managing field sales teams has never been easier! With Outlet Trail, businesses can track sales representatives in real time, improve route planning, automate order processing, and optimize sales operations. Whether you're a small distributor or a large enterprise, Outlet Trail helps businesses boost productivity, reduce operational costs, and maximize profitability.

"Keeping track of a large sales force is one of the biggest challenges in FMCG," said a senior executive at Dial ERP Technologies Limited. "Outlet Trail gives businesses complete control over their sales operations by providing real-time tracking, automated processes, and insightful analytics."

Key Features That Make Outlet Trail Stand Out

1. Simple & User-Friendly Interface

* Quick Setup - Start using it with minimal training.

* Works on Any Device - Access it on mobile phones, tablets, or computers.

* Custom Dashboards - Get real-time insights on sales performance, attendance, and field activities.

* Role-Based Access Control - Manage permissions so users only see what they need.

2. Smarter Sales & Field Force Management

* Real-Time GPS Tracking - See where your sales reps are at all times.

* Automated Attendance & Check-Ins - Field reps can mark attendance via GPS-based check-ins.

* Instant Order Processing - Digitally process orders, reducing paperwork and errors.

* Stock & Inventory Tracking - Keep an eye on stock levels to prevent shortages.

* Seamless Communication - Send instant updates and notifications to field teams.

3. Faster Payments & Automated Invoicing

* Accept Multiple Payment Modes - Supports cash, UPI, and card payments.

* Instant Invoicing - Generate digital invoices instantly, reducing manual work.

* Expense Claims & Management - Employees can submit expense claims for easy approval.

4. Route Optimization for Cost Savings

* Smart Route Planning - Helps sales reps take the best routes, saving fuel and time.

* Area-Wise Visit Management - Plan and monitor daily visits for better market coverage.

5. Data-Driven Insights for Better Decision-Making

* Automated Reports - Get reports on sales trends, best-selling products, and team performance.

* Market Surveys & Research - Conduct field surveys to understand customer needs and improve strategies.

6. Cloud-Based Security & Reliability

* Secure Cloud Storage - All data is safely stored and accessible from anywhere.

* Automatic Data Backup - Never lose important information with automatic backups.

Cost-Effective & Scalable for Businesses of All Sizes

Whether you are managing a small sales team or a large enterprise, Outlet Trail scales to meet your business needs. Affordable pricing plans ensure a high return on investment (ROI), making it the go-to solution for FMCG businesses, distributors, and retailers.

Perfect for:

* FMCG Companies - Manage distributors, retailers, and field sales teams.

* Manufacturing Businesses - Simplify order processing, inventory tracking, and deliveries.

* Retail & Supermarkets - Keep stock levels in check and improve supplier coordination.

* Pharmaceutical & Healthcare Sales - Optimize visits, manage orders, and track deliveries.

* Beverage & Dairy Companies - Monitor stock, track deliveries, and boost sales efficiency.

* Electronics & Consumer Goods - Manage field sales, orders, and customer feedback effortlessly.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)