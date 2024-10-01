Travel2Agent.com Receives India Travel Award for Customer Service Excellence in outbound tourism, Second Time in a Row

SMPL Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 1: Travel2Agent.com, a leading travel company, has once again been honored with the prestigious India Travel Award for Customer Service Excellence in Outbound Tourism. The award, presented by DDPL TravTalk, a renowned Travel Trade media house, underscores the company's ongoing dedication to superior service and innovative solutions within the travel industry. This year's India Travel Awards were held at the luxurious Sofitel BKC, Mumbai, where top-performing companies from the tourism sector were celebrated for their contributions to elevating the travel experience. Travel2Agent.com's win stands as a significant milestone, reaffirming its leadership in outbound tourism--a position the company has held since its establishment in 2002. What started as a destination management company focusing on the Far East has since grown into a leading provider of bespoke tours across multiple regions, including Europe, Central Asia, and the Middle East.

Over the years, Travel2Agent.com has continued to expand its operational reach, establishing self-operated offices in key travel destinations such as Bangkok, Singapore, and Malaysia. In doing so, the company has strengthened its relationships with hotels and local service providers, which has allowed it to offer personalized, high-quality travel experiences. These partnerships have been pivotal in enabling the company to cater to the evolving needs of its global clientele.

A defining aspect of Travel2Agent.com's success is its unwavering commitment to its customers. The company has built a loyal base of repeat clients, largely due to its customer-first approach. It continually seeks ways to enhance customer experience through innovations like its loyalty program, which rewards clients with points equivalent to 1% of their booking's value, redeemable for future travel. This initiative not only enhances customer satisfaction but also fosters loterm relationships.

Reflecting on the accolade, Gagan Chadha, Director of Travel2Agent.com, remarked, "Receiving the India Travel Award for the second time reaffirms our commitment to providing top-notch customer service. This achievement is a testament to the hard work and passion of our team, who consistently go the extra mile to deliver unforgettable travel experiences."

With its sights set on continued growth, Travel2Agent.com plans to expand further, offering its services in new destinations while maintaining its focus on personalized, high-value travel. Already managing fully operational offices in Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Dubai, and Bali, the company is well-positioned to extend its offerings to a broader audience.

The India Travel Award is a validation of the company's relentless pursuit of excellence. By staying at the forefront of customer service and innovation, Travel2Agent.com has cemented its reputation as a trusted name in outbound tourism. Looking forward, the company aims to continue setting benchmarks in the industry, offering tailored solutions that meet the diverse needs of modern travelers.

Founded in 2002, Travel2Agent.com specializes in providing personalized outbound travel services to destinations across the Far East, Middle East, Central Asia, and Europe. With a strong focus on customer satisfaction and a global presence in key travel hubs, the company has built a reputation for delivering exceptional travel experiences. Through strategic partnerships and a customer-first approach, Travel2Agent.com continues to innovate, ensuring each journey is a memorable one.

For more information, please visit - https://www.travel2agent.com/

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)