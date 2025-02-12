Tredence is Great Place to Work-Certified™ for the Fourth Consecutive Year

PRNewswire

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 12: Tredence, a leading data science and AI solutions company, has been recognized as a Great Place to Work® in India (December 2024-2025) for the fourth consecutive year, strengthening its position as an employer of choice in the AI and data science industry. This recognition highlights Tredence's commitment to cultivating a workplace culture focused on holistic employee development, learning and innovation while staying true to its 'Learning First, Learning Always' philosophy. The company's investments in experiential learning, skill enhancement, and employee well-being have played a pivotal role in shaping its reputation as a top employer.

Speaking about the recognition, Sumit Mehra, Co-founder and Chief Technology Officer of Tredence, said, "We nurture a high-impact learning culture where innovation thrives, growth is continuous, and employees are empowered to own their career paths. Through several of our learning and leadership development programs like Alchemy (Campus to Corporate), Tredence Hackfest, Data Science University, and Data Architect Program, AI for Leaders we are actively building a future-ready workforce capable of driving transformative change and making a lasting impact."

"This recognition celebrates our commitment to fostering a workplace where learning and growth are intertwined with care and respect. Our CARE framework - Community Impact, Active Well-being, Respectful Equity, and Environmental Stewardship - has created an environment where every employee feels valued and empowered," said Rekha Nair, Chief Human Resources Officer of Tredence. "At Tredence, learning isn't just what we do - it's who we are. Ours is a culture where personal growth and mutual respect go hand in hand, empowering every individual to prosper," she added.

