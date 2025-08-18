Tredence Launches 'Milky Way' - Enterprise-Ready Constellation of AI Agents Enabling Autonomous Decision Intelligence

PRNewswire

San Jose (California) [US]/ Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 18: Tredence, a global leader in data science and AI solutions, today announced the launch of Milky Way, a multi-agent, multi-turn agentic decision system that transforms enterprise decision-making using autonomous AI agents. Built specifically for enterprise environments, the platform deploys specialized AI agents as digital co-workers that reason, collaborate, and deliver business outcomes at remarkable speed and scale. Multi-agent Decision System that Transforms Business Analytics with 5X Faster Insights and 50% Cost Reduction.

As enterprises race to deploy AI beyond basic automation, many struggle to translate data into timely, actionable decisions. While large companies embrace 'agentic AI' as the future of business operations, most organizations lack the infrastructure to deploy autonomous agents effectively. Milky Way bridges this gap by combining Tredence's decade of domain expertise with a robust architecture featuring 15+ prebuilt agents tailored across critical business roles and 50+ specialized agents all trained on real-world enterprise scenarios.

Unlike traditional AI assistants that require constant human supervision, Milky Way agents operate autonomously across crucial business functions. The platform features specialized business agents, such as customer analysts who address churn and journey issues, marketing analysts who optimize campaigns, supply chain analysts who manage inventory and anticipate disruptions, shopper insights analysts who improve customer understanding and market research, and product analysts who enhance lifecycle management with predictive insights.

These agents are complemented by technical specialists, including Text-to-SQL, anomaly detection, question clarification, and report generation, among others. Together, they function like experienced analyst teams, asking the right questions, investigating hypotheses, and generating contextual insights that are accurate, and auditable.

Early deployments across retail, consumer packaged goods, telecommunications, and healthcare have demonstrated remarkable results: up to 5X improvement in time-to-insight and 50% reduction in analytics costs. A global retailer reduced manual effort in merchandising operations by 60% using agents for assortment planning and pricing optimization, while healthcare organizations automated patient data aggregation and triage for faster diagnostic support.

"The enterprise AI landscape is shifting from tools to teammates," said Shub Bhowmick, CEO and Co-founder of Tredence. "The real challenge isn't building smarter models, it's building systems that understand context, adapt to complexity, and drive meaningful outcomes. Most GenAI platforms are still limited to generating responses. With Milky Way, we've taken a different path, creating agents that reason through problems, connect the dots, and act with purpose. It's not about replacing people; it's about augmenting them with intelligence that's deeply aligned to how businesses actually work. That's how we move from experimentation to execution."

Milky Way is designed with enterprise-grade flexibility and security at its core. Its modular architecture integrates natively with existing data platforms and ensures transparency through full audit trails and role-based access. The agents draw on domain specific enterprise & industry knowledge and continuously improve through proprietary evaluation framework and traces. This ensures they don't just generate insights, they orchestrate multi-step, context-aware decisions that scale.

"What sets Milky Way apart is its focus on delivering business outcomes rather than technical sophistication," said Sumit Mehra, Chief Technology Officer and Co-founder at Tredence. "Our agents don't just process data, they understand business context, maintain decision history, and scale insights without scaling teams."

Milky Way joins Tredence's expanding AI portfolio, following the company's recognition as a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Customer Analytics Services, Q2 2025, Emerging Visionary in Gartner's Emerging Visionary for Generative AI Consulting & Implementation Services and recent Partner of the Year honors from Databricks, Google Cloud, and Snowflake.

About Tredence

Tredence is a global data science and AI solutions provider focused on solving the last-mile problem in AI - the gap between insight creation and value realization. Tredence leverages strong domain expertise, data platforms and accelerators, and strategic partnerships to provide tailored, cutting-edge solutions to its clients. Tredence is 3500-plus employees strong with offices in the San Francisco Bay Area, Chicago, London, Toronto, and Bengaluru, with the largest companies in Retail, CPG, Banking & Financial Services, Healthcare, Telecom, Travel & Hospitality, and Industrials as clients.

