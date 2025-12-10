"Trevel" enters Gurugram with launch of premium EV cab hailing service, plans to scale upto 500 cabs in 2026

VMPL

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], December 10: Trevel, India's newest mass-premium electric mobility company, announced its official launch in Gurugram, marking a significant step toward redefining city, airport, and business-class travel. With an ambitious roadmap to deploy 500 luxury electric vehicles (EVs) in 2026, Trevel is positioning itself as a next-generation alternative to conventional aggregator-based ride platforms.

Unlike aggregator platforms, Trevel follows a 100% self-managed fleet model, with all drivers onboarded on monthly payrolls, ensuring consistency, reliability, and elevated service standards. The company currently offers City Trips, Airport Transfers, and Hourly Rentals, with Outstation Services set to go live shortly.

Trevel introduces a Zero Cancellation Policy, ensuring passengers never face last-minute ride drops. The platform also offers a 100% On-Time Guarantee, powered by an advanced scheduling and route-optimisation system designed to deliver punctuality that commuters can depend on.

Every Trevel vehicle comes equipped with AI-enabled advanced dashcams capable of analysing driver behaviour, speed patterns, and journey risk indicators. Additionally, each ride includes a GPS-enabled live location-sharing feature, ensuring real-time safety visibility for passengers and their families.

Speaking on the launch, Mishu Ahluwalia, CEO, Trevel Mobility, said: "The city's dense corporate ecosystem, airport connectivity demand, and digitally savvy population make Gurugram a natural launchpad for Trevel's expansion strategy. Gurugram represents India's evolving mobility expectations--premium, safe, electric, and professional. With Trevel, we are moving the city from 'convenience with compromise' to business-class reliability. Our fully managed EV fleet, powered by AI and backed by a trained driver workforce, is built to give urban commuters a predictable, safe, and premium travel experience. "The company is working closely with city authorities and ecosystem partners to streamline EV charging, route safety, and fleet optimisation as it scales across new zones of Gurugram in the coming months."

Started by the quadruple of Sahil Jindal, Mishu Ahluwalia, Nagarjun KR & Rishi Raj Kochhar, with its unique Mass Premium positioning, Trevel aims to serve both daily commuters and enterprise clients seeking consistent and elevated mobility solutions.

As Trevel accelerates its national growth ambitions, the brand aims to create a new category in India's urban mobility landscape, one where premium EV rides, AI-powered safety, and professional driver management come together under a single, transparent ecosystem.

About Trevel

Co-founded by Mishu Ahluwalia, Sahil Jindal, Rishi Raj Kochhar & Nagarjun K R, Trevel is a leading mass-premium electric mobility company which is not just a cab service but a reliable partner for executive and business travel as well.

At Trevel, we believe travelling in a cab should be more than just getting from point A to B -- it should be an experience.

