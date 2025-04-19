TREVOC Royal Residences Wins Two Honours at Times Realty & Infrastructure Conclave 2025

NewsVoir

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], April 19: TREVOC Group has secured two awards at the Times Realty & Infrastructure Conclave 2025 for its flagship project, TREVOC Royal Residences. The project was recognised with "Luxury Apartment Project of the Year" and "Excellence in Luxury Apartments - Ongoing", acknowledging its design sensibility, well-connected location, and its strong appeal among discerning homebuyers.

Gurpal Singh Chawla, Managing Director, TREVOC Group, commented on the recognition, "These awards are a reflection of the trust we've earned and the standards we've set for ourselves. Our approach is rooted in clarity--well-planned developments, strategic locations, and homes that understand today's urban lifestyle. We are not here to follow trends; we are here to set benchmarks."

Sehaj Chawla, Managing Director, TREVOC Group, added, "This recognition underlines the intent behind TREVOC Royal Residences--to build something with long-term relevance. It's not about ticking boxes but about asking better questions: What does luxury mean in an evolving city like Gurugram? How do we integrate that meaning into spaces people actually live in? These awards affirm that we're moving in the right direction."

Located in Sector 56, Golf Course Road, TREVOC Royal Residences is a 27-level high tower comprising 172 premium apartments. The project integrates strong architectural thinking with expansive views, a private clubhouse, and an elevated Skydeck that adds versatility to daily life.

With a legacy spanning over 75 years, TREVOC Group is built on a foundation of forward-thinking design and long-term value creation. The company is set to launch a range of residential, commercial, and plotted developments across Delhi-NCR, including key growth corridors like Golf Course Extension Road, Southern Peripheral Road, and Dwarka Expressway.

