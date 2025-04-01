True Knock Digital: Revolutionizing White Label Music Distribution in India - The Future of Music Distribution

True Knock Industries

New Delhi [India], April 1: True Knock Digital (TKD), a pioneering name in the music industry, is redefining the landscape of music distribution with its cutting-edge White Label Music Distribution solutions. As India's first company specializing in White Label music distribution, TKD is set to transform how distributors, labels, and independent artists reach global audiences.

India's music industry is undergoing a digital transformation, and True Knock Digital (TKD) is at the forefront of this revolution. As a leading global music distribution company with a catalog of over 250,000 tracks, TKD is now pioneering white-label music distribution solutions tailored to India's diverse and dynamic market.

A New Era in Music Distribution

TKD provides seamless music distribution services, ensuring that artists, record labels, and distributors can efficiently release their music on all major Indian and international Digital Service Providers (DSPs). By offering a fully branded distribution solution, TKD enables businesses to operate under their own identity while leveraging TKD's robust infrastructure.

What is White Label Music Distribution?

White Label music distribution allows businesses to distribute music under their own brand name while utilizing TKD's backend technology and industry expertise. This approach is ideal for record labels, music agencies, and distributors looking to expand their offerings without investing in complex distribution systems.

Comprehensive Services for Artists and Labels

True Knock Digital offers a range of services, including:

Global DSP Distribution - Delivering music to top streaming platforms like Spotify, Apple Music, JioSaavn, Amazon Music, and more.

Royalty Management - Ensuring timely and transparent revenue collection and distribution.

Content Protection - Advanced rights management solutions to safeguard music from unauthorized use.

Customized Branding - White Label solutions that allow businesses to maintain their brand identity while using TKD's distribution expertise.

Free Music Distribution - Labels and artists can distribute their music for free while accessing premium features.

Advanced Dashboard Portal - A new and improved dashboard with powerful UI technology for seamless user experience.

Empowering the Indian Music Industry

India's music industry is witnessing unprecedented growth, with digital streaming becoming the dominant mode of consumption. TKD's White Label solutions empower independent artists and labels to compete on a global scale without the need for extensive technical knowledge or resources.

A Brand of True Knock Group

True Knock Digital (TKD) is a brand of the parent company, True Knock Group, registered under the Companies Act 2013. With a foundation built on trust and innovation, TKD is dedicated to helping artists, labels, and distributors succeed in the ever-evolving music industry.

If you are planning to release regular songs or start your own music label, TKD is your go-to platform. Additionally, for those looking to establish a music distribution company, TKD offers an easy start--simply take a Label Membership or a White Label Dashboard and launch your business instantly.

Future Vision and Expansion

True Knock Digital aims to continue expanding its services, forging strategic partnerships, and integrating advanced technology to further enhance music distribution capabilities. By prioritizing innovation and artist empowerment, TKD is set to become a game-changer in the industry.

For more information on True Knock Digital and its White Label Music Distribution services, visit [company website] or follow them on social media.

TKD Website - www.trueknockdigital.co.in

Parent Company - https://trueknock.org/

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by True Knock Industries. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)