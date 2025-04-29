Truecaller Introduces Scamfeed: A User-Powered Defence Against Scams

NewsVoir

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 29: Truecaller, the world's leading global communication platform, is thrilled to unveil Scamfeed, a powerful new feature designed to connect users in the fight against digital fraud through the strength of shared experience.

Embedded directly within the Truecaller app, Scamfeed is a dynamic user-generated content stream where users can report, discuss, and stay informed about the latest scams as they unfold. More than just a feed, it's a digital support network for anyone who has encountered fraud or narrowly avoided becoming a victim. Additional detailed information on how to spot scams, how to protect yourself and how to report scams can also be accessed via the dedicated website: www.truecaller.com/scam-alert.

Scamfeed serves as an early warning system powered by the very people scammers target. It allows users to quickly check if others have reported similar suspicious messages or calls, learn the red flags associated with new fraud types, and gain confidence in identifying and ignoring malicious attempts.

"The power of community is paramount in the fight against scams," said Tonmoy Goswami, Product Director of New Initiatives at Truecaller. "Scamfeed harnesses the collective vigilance of millions of Truecaller users in India. By providing a safe space to share real experiences and warnings, we empower people to stay ahead of fraudsters, learn from each other, and ultimately protect themselves and their loved ones. It embodies our commitment to making communication smarter, safer and more efficient."

Whether it's phishing attempts, impersonation, dating app scams, or financial fraud, Scamfeed welcomes all stories. Users can post anonymously if they like and engage through threaded comments, rich media, and seamless sharing to external platforms like WhatsApp. It's the fastest, most authentic source for real-time scam updates powered entirely by the community.

Scamfeed also brings long-term strategic value to Truecaller. By nurturing a tight-knit, trust-based community around safety and transparency, Truecaller is fostering brand loyalty, user advocacy, and sustained engagement.

In a time when digital threats are constantly evolving, Truecaller is taking a bold step forward by turning its millions of users into its greatest line of defense. Scamfeed isn't just a feature; it's a movement. Scamfeed is now live on the Truecaller app and available to users in India, to be rolled out globally in the months to come.

Truecaller is an essential part of everyday communication for over 450 million active users, with more than a billion downloads since launch and close to 56 billion unwanted calls identified and blocked in 2024 alone. The company is headquartered in Stockholm since 2009 and has been publicly listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since October 2021.

For more information, visit www.truecaller.com.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)