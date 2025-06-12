Truecaller launches Secure Calls to Fight Call Spoofing

NewsVoir

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], June 12: Truecaller, the world's leading platform for identity verification and fraud prevention, today announces the launch of Secure Calls, a groundbreaking feature as part of its Truecaller for Business platform. Building upon Truecaller's established Verified Business platform, Secure Calls represents the next level of verification, moving beyond verified business identities to now securing every business call. The solution helps businesses effectively combat the growing issue of call spoofing through a secure call signing process.

Truecaller For Business subscribers can now make secure calls to their customers. By performing a secure backend handshake with Truecaller, the app verifies the caller's authenticity, ensuring it is indeed the company and not an impersonator. As a result, Truecaller can confidently label the call as a genuine "Secure Call" originating from a verified entity.

This increased transparency empowers consumers to answer calls with greater confidence, further reducing the likelihood of them falling victim to fraud and scams.

"At Truecaller, our mission is to build trust in communication," said Fredrik Kjell, Chief Operating Officer at Truecaller. "Spoofed calls erode this trust and cause significant distress. With Secure Calls, we are taking our commitment to verification to the next level. Building on our successful Verified Business identities, Secure Calls now provides call-by-call assurance through an automated signing process. The clear visual indicators within Truecaller will immediately inform users that the incoming call is verified as a Secure Call. This launch underscores our commitment to protecting consumers & empowering businesses to communicate with confidence."

NoBroker, one of India's leading proptech companies, has already embraced Secure Calls to reinforce its customer protection strategy.

"In an era where scams are evolving rapidly, protecting our customers is no longer optional -- it's an essential trust driver," said Akhil Gupta, Founder and Chief Tech & Product Officer at NoBroker. "At NoBroker, we utilize Truecaller's Secure Calls capability to stay ahead of fraud attempts, avoid scams, and deliver a trusted experience to our users. In addition, it also enables us to display a unique & contextual message to each user in line with their requirements, which is extremely valuable as it helps them prioritize the communication and move ahead with their needs with NoBroker."

Key Benefits of Truecaller's Secure Calls

- Reduced Spoofing: Makes it significantly harder for fraudsters to impersonate legitimate businesses, through a secure call signing mechanism.

- Enhanced Verification: Securing verified business identities for every call they make to their customers.

- Increased User Trust: By adding an individual Secure Call signal to the existing verified business identity, Truecaller users now experience an additional layer of verification.

- Enhanced Brand Protection: Strengthens the company's reputation by making it more difficult for fraudsters to hijack their brand identity.

- Clear Visual Indicators: Receiving users will see distinct visual cues within the Truecaller app, highlighting that the incoming call has been securely signed.

Truecaller's Secure Calls feature is rolling out starting today and will be available to businesses globally.

Truecaller (TRUE B) is the leading global platform for verifying contacts and blocking unwanted communication. We enable safe and relevant conversations between people and make it efficient for businesses to connect with consumers. Fraud and unwanted communication are endemic to digital economies, especially in emerging markets. We are on a mission to build trust in communication. Truecaller is an essential part of everyday communication for more than 450 million active users and nearly 3000 large enterprises. Truecaller has been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 8 October 2021. For more information please visit corporate.truecaller.com.

NoBroker.com is India's first prop-tech unicorn and the largest tech-enabled real estate platform. Founded in 2014, NoBroker's mission is to eliminate brokerage from property transactions by connecting genuine buyers and sellers (NoBroker), tenants and landlords (NoBroker Rent), and providing end-to-end home services (NoBrokerHood, NoBroker Pay, NoBroker Home Services). With over 35 million registered users across 6 metro cities in India, NoBroker is revolutionizing the Indian real estate landscape.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)