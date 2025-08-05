Truecaller Partners with Khyaal to protect senior citizens from scams

NewsVoir

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], August 5: As senior citizens embrace the digital age, they are finding themselves at a greater risk than ever before. With unfamiliar technology and fast-evolving fraud tactics, it's no surprise that more and more cybercrime victims are over 50--many losing not just money, but their sense of security and trust.

In response to this growing crisis, Truecaller, the leading global communications platform, has announced a partnership with Khyaal, India's number one app for senior citizens, committed to the empowerment and well-being of India's elderly. This collaboration blends Khyaal's deep engagement with seniors--understanding and responding to their specific needs through meaningful interactions--with Truecaller's cutting-edge caller identification technology. Together, they create a robust and secure shield that fosters trusted, reliable communication, building a safer and more connected community for India's elderly population.

All Khyaal members will receive an exclusive 50% discount on Truecaller Premium membership, ensuring they have access to the most advanced caller identification and spam protection features. Additionally, as part of this comprehensive safety initiative, Khyaal and Truecaller will co-create dedicated educational content. This includes "New Scam Highlights" sessions that decode emerging fraud tactics, interactive "Spot the Scam" workshops and contests, essential guidelines for handling calls from unknown numbers, and powerful testimonials from Khyaal seniors who have successfully identified and avoided scam attempts. These initiatives will be delivered through a mix of digital and on-ground formats. Seniors will have access to the workshops and sessions on the Khyaal app. The partnership will extend beyond digital boundaries through Khyaal's "50Above50" event, featuring interactive awareness sessions and dedicated safety booths that offer seniors practical, hands-on education and insights on digital safety.

While the free version of Truecaller is also functional, the Premium subscription includes enhanced spam blocking and several advanced safety features which can better protect senior citizens against fraudulent and unwanted communication. This technology-driven approach provides an additional layer of prevention, complementing Khyaal's ongoing efforts to empower seniors through education and solutions to create a safer world for seniors.

"The digital age holds tremendous promise for our seniors--offering connection, convenience, and community. But it also brings new threats they're often unprepared for," said Rishit Jhunjhunwala, Global CEO, Truecaller. "We've heard far too many heartbreaking stories of older individuals duped by scams. Our partnership with Khyaal is a meaningful step toward equipping them with the knowledge and tools to navigate this landscape safely."

Commenting on the partnership, Hemanshu Jain, Founder & CEO, Khyaal said, "The statistics are deeply concerning: seniors are losing their hard-earned savings to increasingly sophisticated scammers who exploit their trust and unfamiliarity with digital fraud tactics. The emotional toll of falling victim to such scams can be devastating, often leading to anxiety and a loss of confidence in using digital tools. At Khyaal, we've long recognised this silent crisis and have been committed to raising awareness through digital workshops. This partnership with Truecaller takes that commitment further. By learning to identify red flags, equipping themselves with the right tools like Truecaller, and staying informed about emerging scam tactics, seniors can maintain their independence while protecting themselves against fraudsters."

Through this partnership, Khyaal and Truecaller are setting a new benchmark for digital safety and fraud prevention to ensure that India's elderly can navigate the digital world with security and confidence. By combining Khyaal's trusted platform with millions of seniors and Truecaller's cutting-edge fraud prevention technology, the initiative aims to deliver protection with empowerment.

Truecaller is an essential part of everyday communication for over 450 million active users, with more than a billion downloads since launch and close to 56 billion unwanted calls identified and blocked in 2024 alone. The company has been headquartered in Stockholm since 2009 and has been publicly listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since October 2021.

Visit www.truecaller.com for more information.

Khyaal is India's number one app for senior citizens, with over 3 million seniors and growing. The app enables seniors above the age of 50 years to attend live workshops, participate in fun games, make safe payments, avail on-demand assistance, invest in 24-Carat pure gold, get the best offers, find curated travel packages, and enjoy many more benefits. The Khyaal app also acts as a bridge that allows family members to provide care and support to their elderly loved ones. Established in 2020 by Hemanshu Jain and Pritish Nelleri during the COVID-19 pandemic, the startup's primary mission is to simplify retirement and enrich the lives of senior citizens by fostering engagement, learning, and independence.

For more information, please visit www.khyaal.co

