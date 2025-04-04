TVS Apache: 6 Million Strong and 20 Years of Racing Legacy

NewsVoir

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 4: TVS Motor Company (TVSM) - a leading global automaker that operates in the two and three-wheeler segments - is celebrating two significant milestones for its premium motorcycle brand, TVS Apache - the brand's 20th anniversary and the trust it has garnered of over 6 million customers worldwide. Engineered with cutting-edge racing technology and inspired by TVS Racing's championship pedigree, TVS Apache has become one of the fastest-growing sports motorcycle brands across 60+ countries. For two decades, it has fuelled the adrenaline of the youth and of motorcycle enthusiasts, delivering the ultimate combination of power, precision and performance on the streets and the track.

Expressing his gratitude on these milestones, Sudarshan Venu, Managing Director, TVS Motor Company said, "We are immensely grateful to the 6 million+ passionate riders of TVS Apache for their unwavering trust and enthusiasm over the last 20 years. Their love for performance and adrenaline has propelled TVS Apache to become one of the fastest-growing sports motorcycle brands globally. This milestone belongs to every member of the TVSM family - our engineers, designers, factory teams, dealers, suppliers, and partners - who push the limits of innovation every day. TVS Apache's enduring success emanates from cutting-edge racing technology, precision engineering, and unmatched performance. It is a testament to our relentless commitment to empowering the new generation of young riders who live and breathe the thrill of motorcycling."

A Motorcycle Built on Race Performance and Trust

Forged from 43 years of TVS Racing heritage and inspired by the track, TVS Apache embodies the essence of high-performance motorcycling, agility, innovation, and the quintessential rider's spirit. Over the years, TVS Apache's popularity has soared across key global markets like in Asia (Bangladesh, Nepal), in LATAM (Colombia, Guatemala, Mexico, Honduras), and in Africa (Guinea region). Fuelled by racing DNA, it continues to redefine performance worldwide. Beyond these markets, TVS Apache also has a growing presence in Europe (Italy).

* The launch of the TVS Apache in 2005 marked a significant milestone for the brand, introducing the Apache 150 as its first model.

* This motorcycle was designed to cater to the growing demand for performance-oriented motorcycles in India, and its introduction signalled TVS's entry into the premium segment of the market.

* TVS Apache is the first Indian two-wheeler brand to offer factory customization, (Build-To-Order) BTO option.

* Its global community of 6 million race enthusiasts showcases the incredible trust placed in the brand.

TVS Apache: Racing-Inspired Precision

* Rooted in TVS Racing's "Track to Road" philosophy, Apache bikes embody agility, precision, and high performance.

* Every aspect, from design to technology, is shaped by racetrack experience.

* Committed to democratizing racing, TVS Apache builds world-class machines and a passionate rider community.

TVS Apache: Innovation & Global Growth

* TVS Apache has become one of the fastest-growing global sports motorcycle brands.

* It operates on two platforms: Apache RR (race-focused) and Apache RTR (street-performance) - Both series draw from TVS Racing's motorsport legacy, delivering cutting-edge technology and performance.

* TVS Apache has been a leader in performance, safety and innovation with the introduction of multiple segment first technologies.

Commenting on the milestone, Vimal Sumbly, Head - Premium Business, TVS Motor Company said, "TVS Apache has been at the forefront of premium motorcycling, embodying our strategic vision of building a brand rooted in racing excellence and innovation. Over the past 20 years, Apache has redefined performance motorcycling and has created a thriving ecosystem through the Apache Owners Group, uniting passionate riders globally. Crossing the 60 lakh customer milestone is a testament to the brand's relentless pursuit of excellence, pioneering segment-first innovations, and delivering unparalleled consumer experiences. As we move forward, we remain committed to pushing the boundaries of performance, technology, and community engagement to shape the future of premium motorcycling. Apache is more than a motorcycle-it's a movement, a legacy, and a community of racing enthusiasts."

With over 300,000+ globally connected riders in the Apache Owners Group (AOG), TVS Apache has created a passionate and engaged global community that shares a love for performance and the thrill of riding. The brand has provided them with opportunities to participate in events, track days, and meet-ups, further strengthening the bond with its customers. In the next chapter of its journey, TVS Apache will continue to fuel the dreams of riders and offer them the ultimate racing experience, one that embodies the thrill of the track and the power of precision.

TVS Motor Company (BSE:532343 and NSE: TVSMOTOR) is a reputed two and three-wheeler manufacturer globally, championing progress through sustainable mobility with four state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities located in India and Indonesia. Rooted in our 100-year legacy of trust, value, and passion for customers, it takes pride in making internationally accepted products of the highest quality through innovative and sustainable processes. TVS Motor is the only two-wheeler company to have won the prestigious Deming Prize. Our products lead in their respective categories in the J.D. Power IQS and APEAL surveys. We have been ranked No. 1 Company in the J.D. Power Customer Service Satisfaction Survey for four consecutive years. Our group company Norton Motorcycles, based in the United Kingdom, is one of the most emotive motorcycle brands in the world. Our subsidiaries in the personal e-mobility space, Swiss E-Mobility Group (SEMG) and EGO Movement have a leading position in the e-bike market in Switzerland. TVS Motor Company endeavours to deliver the most superior customer experience across 80 countries in which we operate.

For more information, please visit www.tvsmotor.com.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)