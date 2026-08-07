UITP India Bus Conference 2026 Explores How AI Can Strengthen Bus Systems

VMPL

New Delhi [India], August 7: The UITP India Bus Conference 2026 concluded today in New Delhi, bringing together policymakers, public transport authorities, bus operators, technology companies and mobility experts under one roof. Experts gathered here to discuss the future of bus transport in India.

Organised by UITP India with the support of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, Government of India, the event brought together participants from across India and beyond, with representation spanning from Jammu and Kashmir to Meghalaya, from Delhi to Karnataka, as well as from the UAE to Thailand. It centred on one key question: how can cities make bus services more efficient, reliable, and better suited to the needs of passengers?

Artificial Intelligence emerged as one of the key themes during the conference. UITP has worked with public transport systems across the world. Citing this, speakers shared practical examples of how AI is already being used in day-to-day bus operations. The discussions were centred around areas such as smart fleet management, safety, maintenance, passenger-centric services, and service planning. Participants also exchanged views on the policies and governance needed to ensure that AI is adopted responsibly and practically.

Upendra Traipathy, IAS (Retd.), Honorary Advisor (Climate Change) to Hon'ble Chief Minister of Karnataka & Climate Ambassador of Karnataka, delivered the keynote address. He said, "When we invest in buses, we are not merely investing in transport; we are investing in cleaner air, stronger economies, and more inclusive cities."

The conference also looked at other priorities for the sector, including electrification, intelligent transport systems, digital technologies and fleet modernisation. Speakers from India and abroad shared experiences from their cities and discussed what has worked on the ground. They also shared the challenges they have faced and the lessons that could be applied elsewhere.

Speaking on the occasion, Rupa Nandy, Head of UITP India, said, "As cities continue to grow, buses will remain the backbone of urban mobility. The conversations at this conference showed that technology is no longer a future possibility. It is already changing the way bus systems are planned and operated. What is equally important is learning from each other. By bringing together global experience and local expertise, we can help cities adopt solutions that are practical, scalable and centred around the needs of passengers."

The conference, along with a Practitioners' Workshop held on 6th August, provided an opportunity for transport authorities, State Transport Undertakings, city bus operators and industry partners to exchange ideas and learn from international experience. It also provided an opportunity to strengthen collaboration between Indian and global stakeholders working towards better public transport.

India is expanding and modernising its bus networks rapidly. The discussions at the UITP India Bus Conference 2026 reflected a shared focus on making bus services cleaner, smarter and more dependable for the people who use them every day.

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