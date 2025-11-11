UniPin Accelerates Esports Growth Through Nationwide Campus Esports Championship in India, Expansion to 50+ Universities in 2026

PRNewswire

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], November 11: UniPin, the leading digital entertainment and esports enabler across Asia, proudly launches the UniPin Campus Championship India, a large-scale interuniversity esports tournament designed to unite and empower student gamers through competition, collaboration, and community building.

Running from October to December 2025, the championship will bring offline esports tournaments to eight major cities: Mumbai, Pune, Delhi NCR, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, and Lucknow. Winners from each campus qualifier will advance to the Grand Finale in January 2026, where they will compete for national recognition and esports glory.

The championship officially kicked off in Pune (MIT Pune, Oct 30) and Mumbai (NMIMS Mumbai, Oct 31). Both campuses recorded overwhelming enthusiasm from students eager to represent their universities, demonstrating the growing momentum of esports within India's student communities. Packed audiences, spirited support, and competitive gameplay marked a strong opening for the multi-city series.

"The UniPin Campus Championship India underscores UniPin's ongoing commitment to cultivating the next generation of esports talent while strengthening a culture of collaboration, discipline, and sportsmanship among young players," said Paras Gupta, Manager of Esports, Community & KOL at UniPin India. "As India's gaming ecosystem continues to grow, we are proud to provide a platform that empowers students to showcase their skills, connect with the community, and pursue their passion at a competitive level."

Expansion Vision: 2026 and Beyond

Building on the momentum of this inaugural championship, UniPin India is preparing an even larger nationwide initiative for 2026, with plans to reach more than 50 universities across India. The expansion aims to elevate intercampus esports into a mainstream student activity by integrating workshops on esports careers, community networking, and developer engagement -- not only fostering competition, but also building pathways into the gaming and digital entertainment industry.

This upcoming expansion signals UniPin's long-term investment in India's esports ecosystem and strengthens its commitment to making esports accessible, structured, and sustainable at the grassroots level.

"This expansion is not just about growing the tournament footprint. By 2026, we aim to reach every major campus so they can have a thriving esports community supported by the right infrastructure, education, and exposure." add Paras.

Through the UniPin Campus Championship, UniPin reinforces its mission to accelerate the growth of esports and digital entertainment in Asia by creating inclusive opportunities for young players to connect, compete, and thrive.

About UniPin

UniPin (Universal Pin) is a leading digital entertainment enabler with more than 14 years of experience, serving 25.9 million users in over 34 countries. With thousands of game publishers integrated into its ecosystem, UniPin provides fast, secure, and localized payment solutions and in-game content access, for further information, visit http://corp.unipin.com.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2818499/UniPin_Expansion_2026.jpg

