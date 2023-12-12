United Nations Endorses The Restore Awards for Mental Health Awareness

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 12: At the 5th edition of The Restore Awards, United Nations UNAIDS country director, David Bridger confirmed solidarity to the cause of the awards, saying, "Our mental health is a fundamental part of our overall health and well-being. By my presence at The Restore Awards®, I hope to create recognition of the importance of mental health which is often neglected and misunderstood." With a large representation of the LGBTQ+ community at these awards, United Nations leaders implored for better health care and inclusion for HIV and AIDS testing.

For the last five years, The Restore Awards by the Kindness Practice Foundation recognise and celebrate individuals and organisations working in the areas of mental health, inclusion and sustainability. Unlike other awards, there is no registration or entry fee for these awards. They are supported by corporates and individuals who donate for the cause to the foundation which implements awareness projects in mental health, inclusion and sustainability for companies and groups. TV actor Shweta Kawatra came out in support and walked the ramp with an eight-year-old differently abled child Avnish, for a sustainable brand at these awards. "Having battled postpartum depression & as someone who voluntarily works for people's well-being, I'm happy to extend my support to The Restore Awards as a tribute.. a salute to the well-being warriors for their unparalleled humanitarian efforts towards empowering fellow humans."

CHRO and chief, Sustainability, Himal Tiwari endorsed the cause of the awards and spoke about initiatives for inclusion, mental health and sustainability within the Tata Power group of companies. "At Tata Power, we are unwavering in our commitment to promoting inclusive development, and our flagship initiative 'Pay Autention', India's first phygital autism support network to augment early identification and care for young adults with Autism. We are delighted to partner with The Restore Awards® to further expedite our mission." The awards were supported by the United Nations. Some of the winners include Sanskriti school, New Delhi, Indigo airlines, Tweet Foundation, Acid Survivors Saahas Foundation, Aarti S, domestic abuse coach, Button Unbutton, sustainability fashion brand founded by cancer warrior, Bhavna Sresth and many more.

Rachna Chhachhi, founder, Kindness Practice Foundation said, "When you're sitting by the ocean and you feel the gentle breeze, do you think about the dying sea life? When we walk in the forest, are we looking at this as a limited addition because forests are dying? When we look at each other, do we look at each other as humans without judgement, without noticing caste, creed, colour, body size, mental make-up, sexual preferences, gender and how they live? We don't. We have lost this tolerance and kindness. These awards are the catalyst that bring people working in mental health, inclusion and sustainability to bring that kindness back." Kindness Practice Foundation has been doing projects in these areas with organisations and groups and Rachna herself is an autoimmune warrior, and a nutrition, yoga and mental health therapist.

The awards were attended by the who's who of Mumbai and by United Nations leaders. Dr Ali Irani, celebrated sports medicine specialist, physiotherapist for Indian cricket team and head of department at Nanavati hospital, Mumbai lit the lamp of hope for the cause along with top corporate leaders from Tata Power, Mahindra and Mahindra, Tata Consumer Finance, Voltas, Viacom 18, JW Marriott, and Healthians. Dr Annurag Batra, Chairman, BusinessWolrd Group of magazines, Mr S Ravi, ex-Chairman of Bombay Stock Exchange, Dr Mickey Mehta, celebrated wellness guru and Kavita Vinod Khanna of Kavita Vinod Khanna foundation were some of the esteemed independent jury members that selected the final 15 winners from 2000+ entries and 116 shortlisted nominees. "From the time we are born we feel trauma. Cesarean birth is trauma for the child, vaccines are trauma, watching discord at home is trauma, falling in love and having your heartbroken is trauma, the stress of exams and college is trauma. All through our lives we go through trauma which is buried," said Dr Ali Irani during his speech on stage.

The awards were supported by Tata Power as Neurodiversity partner, JW Marriott Sahar, Mumbai as venue and hospitality partner, Healthians Diagnostics as well-being partner and gift partners Tata Sampann, Freedom Tree, Leaf Cat, Fiama, Dermafique and Savlon.

