Unlocking the new adventures with the commencement of the new academic year 2024-25 at JAIN International Residential School

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 18: JAIN International Residential School (JIRS), Bengaluru is thrilled to announce the commencement of the New Academic Year 2024-25 on 8th June 2024.

With the overwhelming enquiries and admissions done this year, the school eagerly awaited to welcome their students, new and existing, for the new academic session, to reconnect with the JIRS family of students, parents, and teachers alike.

With over 500+ students reporting on the 1st day of re-opening of the school, new and existing students alike, shows the enthusiasm of the students to kick start a fresh chapter in their schooling lives.

With, a just few seats left in the IB and Cambridge classes and students still coming in for admissions to class 11, the amazing energy and interactions witnessed on day one itself, promises this year to be more memorable, exciting and exhilarating than the previous years.

As the students and teachers embark on this new chapter, focus on nurturing some core values like cultural awareness, well-rounded development and an entrepreneurial thinking will be of prime focus which encourages creativity, healthy competition, and over all personal growth, helping in shaping the students into confident and strong personalities.

About JIRS:

Jain International Residential School (JIRS), is the No.1 Residential School in the country, which aims at nurturing future leaders and has being doing so for 25 years! The thriving co-educational community with 700+ students and approx. 200 staff members, JIRS offers a unique experience for students from grades 5 to 12, with a choice of three globally recognized curriculums, nurturing their academic potential, beyond textbooks and classroom teaching.

JIRS aims to cultivate well-rounded individuals by blending Indian values with a global perspective, in an expansive 350-acre green campus environment that feels like a home away from home, where children are nurtured and shaped into icons of tomorrow.

Website: https://www.jirs.ac.in/

Media contact: Ishita Sandhir, +91 9783896447

Ishita.sandhir@kaizzencomm.com

