Unveiling the Dark Secrets of the Pharmaceutical Industry: Nivin Pauly's Pharma Trailer Promises High-Stakes, Strong Content

HT Syndication

New Delhi [India], December 9: The highly anticipated series of Nivin Pauly, "Pharma," a medical drama series in the Malayalam language, will soon be available on the Jio Hostar OTT platform. The trailer of the series was released on Friday, December 5. Along with the trailer, the team announced that the series will be released on December 19 in all Seven Indian languages, including Malayalam, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Bengali and Marathi.

The series is based on the life of a medical representative played by Nivin Pauly. The series depicts the Protagonist struggles and his discovery of the darkest secrets in the pharmaceutical industry. The drama will show the working culture as well as the pressure and unachievable targets that the medical representative experiences.

Along with Nivin, the other star cast includes veteran national award-winning actor Rajit Kapur. He has earlier worked on the Malayalam movie Agnisakshi, and again appeared in Malayalam after a long break.

The 1.51-minute trailer offers a glimpse into the drama, generating a thrilling atmosphere and sparking curiosity. The series consists of eight episodes and premiered earlier at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa in 2024.

The series, written and directed by PR Arun, was produced by Krishnan Sethukumar under the banner of Movie Mill. Cinematography, Abhinandan Ramanujam. Other actors include Shruti Ramachandran, Binu Pappu, Narain, Veena Nandakumar, Muthumani and Aalekh Kapur. PRO - Rogin K Roy

Marketing & Communications -

Tag 360 Degree

Trailer Link- https://youtu.be/jIPG0qPAEH0?si=5B5l-KZC_tdtXB86

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by HT Syndication. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)