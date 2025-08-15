UPL Honours India's Unsung Heroes this Independence Day with a special film 'Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan'

VMPL

New Delhi [India], August 15: This Independence Day, UPL spotlights two of the nation's strongest pillars -the farmer and the soldier - with the launch of 'Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan', an evocative short film released in eight languages.

Watch the Film: Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan

Explore the Series: Atoot Vishwas Ki Kahaniya

The film draws a compelling parallel between two unsung heroes - one guarding our borders, the other safeguarding our food supply. It underscores their shared commitment to nation-building and the equal respect they deserve.

'Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan' forms a powerful chapter in UPL's year-long storytelling initiative, 'Atoot Vishwas Ki Kahaniya' - a monthly video series that celebrates the unwavering trust and deep-rooted relationships within India's farming communities. Hosted on the dedicated YouTube channel Mitti Ke Rishtey - A UPL Initiative, the series brings to life authentic and heartfelt stories of farmers who embody resilience, community spirit, and an enduring bond with SAAF®, one of India's most trusted fungicides. Through these narratives, UPL pays tribute to the everyday heroes who nurture farmlands and safeguard livelihoods, reinforcing the values that keep our nation growing strong.

Commenting on the initiative Ashish Dobhal, CEO, UPL SAS, said: "At UPL, farmers are at the core of our mission. They are not just stakeholders - they are our partners in progress. This Independence Day, through 'Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan,' we extend our gratitude to another pillar of our nation - the soldier. Both protect India in their own profound ways, and this film is our tribute to their shared spirit of service and sacrifice."

Since its launch, SAAF® has been more than just a crop protection solution - it has been a symbol of trust in the fields. By helping farmers combat fungal diseases in crops and safeguard their harvests, SAAF® has played a vital role in securing rural livelihoods. 'Atoot Vishwas Ki Kahaniya' captures these connections, spotlighting not only farmers but also retail partners who have helped make SAAF® a household name across India's heartland.

The campaign, which began in April 2025 and runs through March 2026, will feature 12 short films in total. Five films have already been released, each capturing real-life farmer experiences and exploring powerful themes of trust, family bonds, and journeys of success. With 'Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan' now live, six more films will follow - continuing UPL's celebration of India's agricultural spirit and reaffirming its commitment to empowering farming communities.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)