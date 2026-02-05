UrbaneTek Insurance Broking Expands Footprint with Strategic Entry into Ahmedabad Market

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 5: UrbaneTek Insurance Broking Pvt. Ltd., a leading IRDAI-registered direct broker specializing in comprehensive insurance solutions, today announced its strategic expansion into Ahmedabad, Gujarat. This milestone marks a significant step in the company's growth journey as it continues to redefine how insurance supports wealth-building and lifestyle improvement for India's retail customers.

The Ahmedabad launch underscores UrbaneTek's commitment to making professional insurance broking services more accessible across key urban markets. With this expansion, the company strengthens its presence across major metros including Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Delhi and Kolkata, while actively preparing to enter additional micro-markets across Maharashtra, NCR and other high-potential regions as part of its next phase of growth.

At the heart of UrbaneTek's philosophy is the belief that insurance is not merely about protection after life, but about enabling a better life while living. Guided by its core vision of "Where Life Meets Luxury," the company focuses on educating and empowering individuals to build disciplined saving habits through modern insurance solutions that support everyday financial confidence. UrbaneTek defines luxury not as extravagance, but as freedom--the ability to live without hesitation, avoid unnecessary financial stress, and make everyday choices without compromise. By promoting insurance as a tool for living benefits, long-term financial discipline, and lifestyle improvement, the company aims to help individuals progress from a constrained present to a more secure and dignified future, while simultaneously safeguarding their families.

Commenting on the expansion, Mr. Swapnil Hasbe, CoFounder CEO, UrbaneTek Insurance Broking Pvt. Ltd., said, "Ahmedabad is a natural extension of our vision-driven growth strategy. The city reflects strong financial awareness and an entrepreneurial mindset, making it an ideal market for our approach to insurance--one that prioritises living benefits, lifestyle improvement and long-term security. Our goal is not just to distribute policies, but to build a financially confident community."

As part of its broader expansion roadmap, UrbaneTek is steadily scaling its branch network across multiple locations in Mumbai Metropolitan Region while planning upcoming entries into cities such as Borivali, Ghatkopar, Thane and select NCR markets. Each new location follows a consistent strategy--local presence, customer education, and long-term relationship building rather than volume-led selling.

Looking ahead, UrbaneTek aims to deepen its national footprint by expanding into additional tier-one and tier-two cities, supported by investments in technology, advisory capabilities and operational infrastructure. The company remains focused on spreading awareness around disciplined saving and responsible financial planning as key enablers of improved quality of life.

About UrbaneTek Insurance Broking Pvt. Ltd.

Registered with IRDAI as a Direct Broker for General and Life Insurance, UrbaneTek Insurance Broking Pvt. Ltd. (CIN: U66220MH2023PTC416319) is headquartered at BSEL Tech Park, Thane, Maharashtra. The company provides comprehensive insurance solutions across life, health and motor insurance categories, with a strong emphasis on promoting living benefits, financial discipline and lifestyle improvement. Through a growing national presence and partnerships with multiple insurers, UrbaneTek is committed to making insurance meaningful, accessible and relevant for Indian households.

