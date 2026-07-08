UST Partners with Anthropic to Bring Claude Into UST's Platforms, Engineering, and Operations and Train 20,000 UST Employees Globally

BusinessWire India

Aliso Viejo / San Francisco (California) [US] / Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 8: UST, a leading AI and technology transformation solutions company, today announced a strategic alliance with Anthropic, the AI safety and research company behind the Claude family of models. The partnership is focused on helping Global 1000 enterprises become AI-native. UST will embed Claude into the engineering environments and operational workflows it designs, builds, and runs for clients -- helping organizations move from isolated AI pilots to trusted, enterprise-scale AI embedded in the systems that drive their business.

The alliance combines Claude models with UST's implementation, engineering, and domain expertise, enabling customers to adopt Claude more quickly and responsibly within existing enterprise environments.

Rooted in a shared commitment to responsible AI, the alliance strengthens UST's position as a Global Premier Partner in the Claude Partner Network Services Tier and expands UST's ability to help organizations move from experimentation to trusted, large-scale deployment. By combining Claude models with UST's engineering expertise, deep industry knowledge, and global delivery model, customers can adopt Claude with greater confidence across complex enterprise environments.

Claude for Physical AI: Enhancing UST's Engineering Platforms

UST is integrating Claude into the engineering platforms that semiconductor, automotive, manufacturing, telecom, embedded, and IoT companies use for design verification, semiconductor validation, factory operations, and field service. This will enable teams to catch design flaws earlier, speed up chip validation, and integrate hardware and software into a single system from the factory floor to the field. These processes are foundational to physical AI, moving intelligence off the screen and into the equipment and robotics that run production.

UST-iDEC is one of the clearest examples. The platform already changes the economics of hardware and silicon validation, cutting cycle times by 50-70% and compressing standard four-day turnarounds into 48 hours through a closed-loop, agentic validation pipeline. UST is now integrating Claude as the reasoning layer into that pipeline to further extend it. Claude Code reads chip pinouts and hardware schematics natively and writes and runs regression test scripts that engineers previously scripted by hand, while Claude's reasoning models compare live edge data against digital twins to flag firmware regressions and signal-integrity faults.

UST is targeting an already-fast validation pipeline that gets even faster, with less manual scripting, earlier fault detection, without adding new tools for engineers.

UST Platform solutions accelerated by Claude for Industry and Enterprise Workflows

UST will integrate Claude into selected industry platforms and horizontal enterprise platforms. Together, these integrations will give clients a consistent way to apply AI across industry-specific and shared enterprise workflows where accuracy, data protection, compliance, and reliability are critical.

Healthcare Payer: UST CarePath uses Claude to streamline member services, care management, and claims workflows, giving care teams a single, real-time view. Claude Code and MCP connectors link the platform directly to claims and care management systems, while an agentic layer routes each recommended action for approval before it reaches a member. The platform will help teams turn healthcare data into clear next steps, improve patient and member engagement, and resolve issues faster while staying within healthcare data governance controls.

Telecom: UST IntelliOps will bring Claude into network operations, service assurance, and OSS/BSS modernization. The platform has Claude's reasoning layer wired in to help operators identify service issues, predict RAN failures, and reduce outage duration through approved response workflows and secure system integrations. This gives telecom operators fewer SLA penalties, shorter customer-facing outages, and less time NOC teams spend sorting signal from noise.

Banking: Most mid-tier banks still run on core systems built for overnight batch processing, not real-time banking. Every new integration or product change requires months of vendor-dependent work. UST FinX connects legacy banking systems to a single modern, real-time platform built for open banking and API-first integration. Claude drives the platform's AI capabilities, accelerating onboarding, automating document processing, and providing staff with faster access to account and compliance data, all within FinX's built-in governance and audit controls. That's what lets a bank modernize without hiring a bigger compliance team just to keep up.

Scaling Claude Across UST's Horizontal Platforms and Industries

UST puts Claude to work everywhere clients feel the friction of change. In consulting, teams use Claude to redesign workflows and transformation roadmaps, helping enterprises adopt AI across functions and make change management repeatable rather than a one-off project. In business applications, Claude Code and approved MCP connectors handle configuration by hand, writing integration logic and letting teams describe what they need in plain language. In data and automation, Claude builds pipelines, accelerates analysis, and coordinates end-to-end handoffs between systems that once required manual stitching. In cloud, infrastructure, and security, Claude supports migration planning, writes infrastructure as code, checks it against policy before it ships, and helps teams get to the bottom of an incident faster, all under the same governance running across the alliance. Looking ahead, UST will also bring Claude into its retail, consumer goods, and manufacturing platforms to sharpen merchandising and inventory planning, strengthen digital commerce, and improve supply chain execution.

UST's Own Operations, Accelerated by Claude

UST already applies AI across its own operations and continues to expand its use of Claude and Claude Cowork. Within UST, deploying these capabilities across contracts, legal, talent, marketing, infrastructure, and finance demonstrates a commitment to innovation and operational excellence. Teams are transforming manual processes into reusable, Claude-native workflows and developing role-specific Claude skills to support key functions. These workflows operate with clear guardrails and human oversight at critical points, ensuring that automation supports accountability and informed judgment alongside speed. The result is more consistent operations and more time for employees to focus on judgment, negotiation, client work, and creative problem-solving. The impact is twofold. Operations run faster and cleaner, and people gain time for decisions, negotiations, and imagination that drive growth.

By gaining firsthand experience with the operational, technical, and change management challenges of AI adoption, UST is building the foundation for how it helps customers reimagine their enterprise transformation. That experience is evolving into an operating playbook of tested workflows, governance models, and value frameworks, proven within a complex organization and designed to accelerate time-to-value while managing financial and operational risk.

UST commits to training 20,000 developers and industry experts equipped to build with Claude at enterprise scale

A core pillar of this alliance is powering UST's transformation into an AI-native company, starting with how UST works internally, not just what it delivers to clients. As part of the alliance, UST plans to certify 20,000 associates worldwide on Claude, across roles from architects and engineers to consultants, industry specialists, and forward-deployed engineers who can sit alongside client teams to think, build, and solve problems every day. This reflects UST's continued emphasis on talent enablement, grounded in its core values of Humility, Humanity, and Integrity, while developing a growing community of AI-native developers, FDE-style practitioners, architects, and industry experts equipped to build with Claude at enterprise scale.

UST will build specialized teams to deploy Claude, with support from Anthropic enablement, technical guidance, and certification.

"Our alliance with Anthropic reflects UST's unwavering commitment to helping clients navigate the AI landscape with confidence and achieve meaningful business outcomes. By combining the capabilities of Claude with UST's engineering, industry knowledge, and delivery expertise, we are bringing to market industry-specific platforms and digital and engineering solutions that improve productivity, accelerate business outcomes, and help clients operationalize AI-led decisions in a safe and secure environment," said Krishna Sudheendra, Chief Executive Officer, UST.

"UST helps the world's banks, telecoms, and manufacturers put new technology to work. They're proving Claude inside their own engineering first, training 20,000 of their own people on it, before bringing it into the systems they build and run for clients," said Paul Smith, Chief Commercial Officer, Anthropic.

"We are wiring Claude into how UST designs, builds, and runs solutions across our consulting, platforms, engineering services, and industry offerings. This alliance with Anthropic helps us deliver higher-value outcomes for clients while advancing UST's transformation into an AI-native organization built on trust, human oversight, and long-term impact," said Manu Gopinath, President, UST.

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