VB Anatomy is now on Miyagi labs

New Delhi [India], August 19: Renowned Indian anatomist and educator Dr. Vaishaly Bharambe has launched an in-depth, interactive online course titled "The Female Reproductive System: From Development to Surgical Anatomy" under her academic initiative VB Anatomy. The course is now available on Miyagi Labs, USA, an interactive, AI-powered learning platform.

Designed for medical students, surgical trainees, practicing doctors, and curious learners, the course offers a structured and clinically relevant exploration of the female reproductive system, from embryological development, anatomy to surgical nuances, delivered in an engaging, step-by-step format.

With over 25 years of teaching experience, Dr. Bharambe is known for simplifying complex concepts and nurturing the next generation of medical professionals. VB Anatomy reflects her teaching philosophy and commitment to building strong anatomical foundation in learners.

"Anatomy is not just about identifying structures; it's about understanding their surgical and clinical significance. My aim with this course is to present anatomy as a dynamic subject that directly connects to real-world medical practice. Through this collaboration with Miyagi Labs, we've created a learning experience that's both academically rigorous and technologically intuitive using AI. With the help of AI trained in US-based medical norms, learners can now engage more deeply, ask better questions, and retain knowledge in a more meaningful way. I believe this course will be a valuable companion for anyone looking to strengthen their foundation in reproductive anatomy."

What sets this VB Anatomy course apart is its interactive format with the AI. Learners can engage with the content at their own pace while also interacting with "Lexy," Miyagi Labs' intelligent AI tutor developed and trained in the USA's medical education framework. Founded in 2025 by two brilliant computer engineers from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Boston, Miyagi Labs transforms passive video watching into a dynamic, AI-enhanced learning experience. From answering concept-based questions to guiding learners through complex sections, the platform supports active, personalized learning.

This collaboration brings together Dr. Bharambe's academic excellence through VB Anatomy and Miyagi Labs' smart learning framework, an effort to make high-quality medical education more accessible to students across the globe while delivering the prestige of a USA-powered medical learning platform. Students and professionals can access the course at https://miyagilabs.ai/course/vb-anatomy-female

