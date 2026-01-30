Vedam School of Technology Sets a New Benchmark for Computer Science (AI) Program from the First Semester

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], January 30: Vedam School of Technology, a next-generation institution redefining computer science education in India, today announced the successful completion of the first academic semester of its inaugural cohort. The milestone underscores the institution's commitment to producing industry-ready graduates through an immersive, hands-on, and project-driven learning model.

Breaking away from conventional classroom-centric approaches, Vedam placed students in real-world problem-solving environments from the very first day. Within just a few months, first-year students have already begun building AI chatbots, developing live applications, and shaping their own startup concepts.

The curriculum seamlessly integrates core academic fundamentals with contest-style Java coding challenges, intensive algorithmic bootcamps, and high-intensity 24-hour hackathons focused on rapid prototyping and execution under pressure. A major highlight of the semester was Vedam's flagship 24-hour hackathon, during which all 28 participating teams successfully delivered functional prototypes. The top three teams were recognized for exceptional innovation and execution and have been selected to further develop their projects in Vedam's Innovation Lab.

Deep industry integration forms the cornerstone of Vedam's educational philosophy. Throughout the semester, students received continuous mentorship and collaborated directly with leading professionals from the technology ecosystem, including Nishant Chahar (Smart India Hackathon winner, ex-Microsoft, and renowned tech YouTuber), Shreyas Mante (SDE II, Oracle), Prathamesh Sahasrabhojane (Software Engineer II, Rippling), Tushar Khattar (CEO, Amora AI), Uttaran Nayak (CEO, Alchemyst AI), and Jasbir Singh (Tech Lead, CARS24), who led a full Visiting Faculty Week during which students co-built an AI product following real industry workflows.

The curriculum is designed and led by Subhesh Kumar, former Google engineer, DTU's five-star coder, and mentor to over 5,000 students, ensuring an AI-first curriculum supported by regular project reviews, 1-to-1 doubt-clearing sessions, and personalized one-on-one guidance.

Entrepreneurial thinking was woven throughout the academic journey. Founder-led sessions conducted by Piyush Nangru (Co-founder), Chandan Mathur (SVP), and Kumar Vivek (DVP) regularly engaged with students through pitch reviews, mentoring sessions, and live project walkthroughs, ensuring ideas were challenged and sharpened in real time.The semester concluded with a Live Project Exhibition, where students presented the applications and tools they had built, many for the first time in their academic careers, directly to peers, faculty, leadership, and industry mentors.

Beyond the classroom, students have already established and now lead six campus clubs focused on entrepreneurship, competitive programming, open source, cultural activities, esports, and sports, selected through a rigorous process of competitive pitches and interviews, fostering a strong sense of ownership and community from day one.

"At Vedam, we believe future graduates are shaped by building, not just by studying," said Piyush Nangru, Co-founder of Vedam School of Technology. "Watching our founding cohort take full ownership of real projects and collaborate closely with industry leaders reaffirms our conviction that computer science education must evolve to remain relevant in today's fast-changing world."

Admissions to this highly selective program are now open for the four-year Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence program (Batch 2026-2030), with the B.Tech degree awarded by Ajeenkya DY Patil University, Pune; a UGC-approved university on its 100-acre lush-green campus in Maharashtra.

Vedam admits only the top 5% of talent through a rigorous, merit-based process centered on the Vedam Scholastic Aptitude Test (VSAT); a national-level, online proctored entrance exam. Unlike traditional exams that emphasize rote learning, VSAT focuses on assessing problem-solving abilities, mathematical proficiency, logical reasoning, learnability, and quick thinking under time pressure.

The VSAT is a 2-hour online exam with 50 questions worth 200 marks, designed to reward accuracy and speed (approx. 2 min/question). Apply at vedam.org, take the test, receive results in 2 days, attend an online PI within 5 days, and get final offers shortly after.

Candidates can attempt VSAT up to two times to improve scores. Exceptional performers receive scholarships up to 100%. Visit vedam.org for VSAT details, syllabus videos, and apply now; join a truly transformative program.

