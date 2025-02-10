Veefin Group to Strengthen Portfolio with Strategic Investment in White Rivers Media

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 10: Veefin Group has announced a strategic investment in White Rivers Media (WRM), making it the 11th company added to the group. Through this strategic investment, the Group will leverage WRM's capabilities while strengthening and expanding its clientele deep into its ecosystem.

White Rivers Media, headquartered in Mumbai, is one of India's most awarded independent digital marketing agencies and a recipient of the Global Agency of the Year award in 2023. With a 600-strong team of digital innovators, WRM specializes in creative and media solutions, MarTech capabilities, and marketing transformation. The agency serves a diverse portfolio of clients across BFSI, entertainment, FMCG, real estate, and e-commerce sectors, helping brands scale with precision in a digital-first world.

Raja Debnath, Chairperson, Co-founder and CEO, Veefin Group said, "At Veefin Group, we have built a strong ecosystem that empowers businesses with cutting-edge financial technology and digital transformation solutions. Through this strategic investment, we are enhancing our ecosystem with deep MarTech expertise, creative digital marketing solutions, and a proven track record of success. This partnership enables us to offer clients a more integrated approach--combining technology with AI-led, data-driven marketing to drive engagement and business growth. Together, we are unlocking new possibilities for businesses to scale faster and compete smarter in a digital-first world."

Shrenik Gandhi, Co-founder and CEO, White Rivers Media, added, "This partnership marks an exciting chapter for WRM as we align with Veefin Group to drive the next wave of digital marketing transformation. By combining creative and media solutions with MarTech innovation and Veefin Group's technology-driven ecosystem, we can help brands navigate an evolving digital landscape with precision and scale. Together, we are building future-ready marketing solutions that drive measurable impact and accelerate growth in high-potential international markets." The proposed investment will focus on developing cutting-edge AI solutions for marketing automation, predictive analytics, and enhanced customer engagement models, setting new benchmarks in the digital marketing industry.

White Rivers Media is one of India's leading independent digital marketing and transformation agencies, recognized with multiple global awards including Global Agency of the Year 2023. The agency has grown to a 600+ member team, delivering innovative digital solutions across marketing and business transformation.

The Veefin Group of Companies is on a mission to become the Global No.1 Working Capital Technology Platform. Veefin Group addresses every aspect of optimizing Working Capital, by offering solutions across end-to-end digital Supply Chain Finance, Digital identity verification and automated financial statement analysis, debt securitization, cash management, trade finance, automated Accounts Receivable (AR) & Accounts Payable (AP) and software consulting and services by deploying innovative, agile & scalable technology. Veefin Group also builds white-labeled Supply Chain Finance and Digital Lending solutions including end-to-end Lending Stack, Smart Credit Decisioning, Business Intelligence, Analytics and Omni-channel Onboarding for Banks, Financial Institutions, Fintechs, B2B marketplaces, and Corporates. Part of the Veefin Group of companies, Veefin Solutions Ltd. the parent Company is listed on BSE SME. Incorporated in 2020, Veefin Group is headquartered in Mumbai with offices in Ahmedabad, Dhaka, & Dubai.

