Vehere returns to AISS 2024 with its powerful AI network security solution

New Delhi [India], December 3: After a successful stint last year, Vehere is excited to announce its return to the 19th edition of NASSCOM-DSCI Annual Information Security Summit (AISS) 2024. This industry-leading conference, exploring key areas such as Security Technology Leadership, Security & Privacy Governance, Digitization & Data Sharing, Future of Cyber Crimes, Response & Resiliency, and AI Paradigm Shifts, will take place from December 4-6 in New Delhi at Pullman, Aerocity.

During this three-day event, Vehere will showcase its signature product, Vehere AI Network Security, a unified solution of Network Detection & Response (NDR) and Network Forensics (NF). Vehere NDR detects abnormal system behaviors by leveraging behavioral analytics/AI-ML. It detects and contains post-breach activities such as ransomware, APTs, insider threats, or lateral movements. Vehere NF supports security incident response and investigation of the source of an incident, analyzes and reconstructs attack timelines, and provides evidence for legal proceedings.

The visitors will get an amazing opportunity to engage with Vehere's team of cyber experts and explore how its AI Network Security solution can help enterprises secure their networks from the most advanced cyberattacks. What sets Vehere apart as the go-to choice for a cyber network intelligence solution is:

* Visibility into both E-W & N-S traffics

* Lossless Packet Capture

* Unified Platform

* Behavior-based Application Detection

* Process 2 million IOCs at line rate

* Retrospective Breach Detection

* Flexible Deployment

"We are excited to join AISS 2024 alongside other industry leaders," said Sanjay Bhardwaj, VP, Sales, India & SEA. "This event will allow us to highlight our innovative product, specifically designed to address the evolving threat landscape. As India's demand for advanced security solutions increases, we remain committed to empowering our customers with top-grade technology that enhances digital resilience and is an integral part of their cybersecurity initiatives."

Don't miss the chance to experience our AI-powered Network Security solution at AISS 2024, Booth Number 58. Vehere is also proud to be the Badge and Lanyard Partner at this premier event.

About Vehere:

Vehere is a new-age Cybersecurity software company specializing in AI Cyber Network Intelligence. For more than a decade, Vehere has been supporting counter-terrorism analysts in Defense & Intelligence communities. Vehere is now trusted by cyber-analysts in Fortune 500 companies, including Telecom, Financial Institutions, and Smart Cities to protect their critical infrastructure against real-time cyberattacks.

