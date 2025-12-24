VELS Trade & Convention Centre Inaugurated in Chennai; Thangam Thennarasu and Dr. Kamal Haasan Grace the Grand Opening

NewsVoir

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 24: The VELS Group of Institutions and Companies marked a major milestone with the grand inauguration of the VELS Trade & Convention Centre at Chembarambakkam, Chennai.

The VELS Trade & Convention Centre was formally inaugurated by Thiru Thangam Thennarasu and Dr. Kamal Haasan, and the event was presided over by Dr. Ishari K. Ganesh, Founder-Chancellor of VELS University and Chairman of VELS Group of Institutions and Companies.

The dais also featured Dr. A. C. Shanmugam, Founder-Chancellor, Dr. MGR Educational and Research Institute, alongside the chief dignitaries.

A World-Class Convention Destination in Chennai

The VELS Trade & Convention Centre, Chennai, is a world-class convention and event venue featuring four expansive convention halls with a total built-up area of 3.5 lakh square feet. Designed to host large-scale trade fairs, exhibitions, international conferences, corporate events, political meetings, award ceremonies, weddings, summits, and major cultural programmes, the facility stands among the largest convention centres in Tamil Nadu.

Built with contemporary architecture and state-of-the-art infrastructure, the fully air-conditioned convention centre can accommodate up to 20,000 guests at a time and provides parking for nearly 6,000 vehicles, ensuring seamless access and convenience for large gatherings.

The centre also offers a dedicated open-air event space with a capacity of 20,000 attendees, making it ideal for music concerts, live performances, festivals, and mega public events. Supporting facilities include luxury guest houses, multi-cuisine restaurants, 20 fully equipped indoor shooting studios, a 15,000 sq. ft. open dining space, 15 designated exhibition stall spaces, and advanced CCTV surveillance with a centralised monitoring system, ensuring safety, comfort, and operational efficiency.

VELS Film City: Strengthening Chennai's Entertainment Ecosystem

Complementing this landmark facility is the VELS Film City, the only integrated film city in Tamil Nadu. Spread across a vast campus, it includes outdoor shooting locations, end-to-end production facilities, guest accommodations, and VELS Theatres, a six-screen multiplex with a dedicated food court. Together, these facilities reinforce the VELS Group's growing presence in the entertainment, arts and creative industries.

Strategically located in Chennai's growing business corridor, the VELS Trade & Convention Centre is poised to become a preferred destination for exhibitions, conferences, entertainment events, and film productions, contributing significantly to the city's event, tourism, and creative economy.

In his address, Dr. Ishari K. Ganesh conveyed that the Hon'ble Union Finance Minister Smt.Nirmala Sitharaman and Hon'ble Minister of State Shri L. Murugan were unable to attend due to prior commitments and had extended their warm wishes for the success of the event. He also expressed heartfelt gratitude to the Hon'ble Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Thiru M. K. Stalin, for deputing Thiru Thangam Thennarasu to grace the occasion.

Addressing the gathering, Thiru Thangam Thennarasu highlighted Tamil Nadu's strong economic momentum, noting that the state has achieved double-digit economic growth, driven by sustained infrastructure investment and active participation from private institutions such as the VELS Group. He emphasised that such initiatives play a vital role in job creation and long-term development.

In his special address, Padma Bhushan Dr. Kamal Haasan observed that Chennai has emerged as a pan-India hub for film production. Encouraging the younger generation to take Tamil cinema to greater heights, he expressed confidence in the future of the industry. Referring to Ms. Kushmitha Ganesh, Vice President, Vels Group of Companies, he said that while there were earlier concerns about the fading glow of Tamil cinema, the leadership and creativity of the younger generation reassure him that the industry is poised for national and global recognition.

Distinguished Guests

The ceremony witnessed the presence of several distinguished personalities, including former Minister Veeramani; Shri L. K. Sudheesh, Deputy General Secretary, DMDK; Shri Jaynthilal Chalani, President, Gold and Diamond Jewellery Association; actors R. Parthiban, Senthil and Sripriya; VGP Santhosham; leading academicians; and representatives from business, trade bodies and cultural organisations.

Social Responsibility of VELS Reaffirming its commitment to social responsibility and inclusive growth, the VELS Group distributed welfare kits to 1,000 students from orphanages, along with lunch, during the inauguration. A special screening of an actor Rajinikanth film was also organised at VELS Theatres for these students, reflecting the institution's continued focus on community development and humanitarian service.

