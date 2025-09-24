VELS University School of Law Marks its Decennial Year with Supreme Court and Madras High Court Dignitaries

NewsVoir

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 24: The School of Law, VELS Institute of Science, Technology and Advanced Studies (VISTAS), a premier law institution in Chennai, marked its decennial year with grandeur at the University campus in Pallavaram, Chennai.

The occasion was graced by eminent Judges of the Supreme Court of India and High Court of Madras. Hon'ble Mr. Justice N. Kotiswar Singh, Judge, Supreme Court of India, was the Chief Guest. Hon'ble Mr. Justice R. Mahadevan, Judge, Supreme Court of India, attended as the Guest of Honour, while Hon'ble Mr. Justice Manindra Mohan Srivastava, Chief Justice of the Madras High Court, joined as the Distinguished Guest.

Several Judges of the Madras High Court, including Hon'ble Mr. Justice M. Nirmal Kumar, Hon'ble Mr. Justice G.K. Ilanthiraiyan, Hon'ble Mr. Justice D. Bharatha Chakravarthy, and Hon'ble Mrs. Justice R. Kalaimathi, graced the occasion as Special Guests. The event also witnessed the presence of Mr. S. Prabakaran, Vice Chairman, Bar Council of India, Mr. P.S. Amalraj, Chairman, Bar Council of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, and Dr. S. Sivakumar, Senior Professor, Indian Institute of Legal Studies (Delhi) and former Member, Law Commission of India.

The program commenced with a welcome address by Dr. Preethaa Ganesh, Vice President, Vels Group of Institutions. Dr. Ishari K. Ganesh, Chancellor of VELS University, felicitated the dignitaries and, in his Presidential Address, lauded the remarkable journey of the School of Law while encouraging students to embrace challenges as opportunities.

Dr. S. Ambika Kumari, Dean of VELS School of Law, highlighted a decade of achievements, including excellence in legal research, Moot Court competitions, and the institution's rising reputation among law colleges in India. Prizes were also awarded to students who excelled in the inter-college moot court competitions.

Mr. S. Prabhakaran, Vice Chairman, Bar Council of India, praised the Chancellor's vision, noting that the School has grown from 90 students to over 2,000 registered advocates with the Bar Council.

The distinguished Justices shared their thoughts with students and faculty:

Justice N. Kotiswar Singh, in his keynote address, emphasized the transformative role of legal education in shaping a just society. He urged law students to uphold integrity and fairness in their legal careers, stressing the importance of ethical practice. He also appreciated the School of Law for instilling values alongside academic rigor.

Justice R. Mahadevan, addressing as Guest of Honour, commended the rapid progress of VELS School of Law within a decade and highlighted the need for lawyers to adapt to the evolving demands of technology and globalization. He encouraged students to pursue continuous learning, especially in emerging areas such as cyber law and intellectual property rights.

Chief Justice of Madras High Court Justice Manindra Mohan Srivastava commended the School's alumni who have risen as judges and successful advocates, reminding students that law is not just a livelihood but a service to society.

Justice D. Bharatha Chakravarthy stressed the growing importance of mediation and arbitration in modern legal practice.

Justice G.K. Ilanthiraiyan urged students to actively participate in moot court competitions and develop their advocacy skills.

Justice M. Nirmal Kumar emphasized the nobility of legal education and the qualities expected of advocates.

Justice R. Kalaimathi praised the institution's accomplishments and extended her best wishes.

The Decennial Year celebrations kicked off in September 2025 with the Tamil Moot Court Competition, fostering regional language advocacy. October will feature the vibrant Law Fest, with inter-collegiate competitions, debates, and cultural events. From October 2025 to March 2026, a series of events such as Conferences, Seminar, Workshops, Endowment and Special Lectures by distinguished jurists and legal experts have been proposed to be conducted.

VELS Institute of Science, Technology and Advanced Studies (VISTAS) was declared a deemed-to-be University in 2008 by the Ministry of Human Resource Development, Government of India. With over 18,000 students and 1,100 faculty members, it offers 100+ programs across diverse fields including Medicine, Engineering, Law, Pharmacy, Nursing, Commerce, Maritime Studies, and Agriculture. VISTAS is recognised as one of the best deemed universities in Chennai for higher education.

The University is recognized by UGC, AICTE, NMC, INC, PCI, BCI, DGS, and NCTE, holds NAAC A++ accreditation, has 11 NBA-accredited programs, and enjoys UGC 12(B) status. In the 2024 NIRF rankings, VISTAS was placed in the 101-150 band overall, with its Pharmacy discipline ranked 61st.

Established in 2015, VELS School of Law in Chennai offers integrated five-year law programs, a three-year LL.B., and LL.M. programs in multiple specializations, along with a Ph.D. in Law. With over 2,500 students and 85 faculty members, the School combines rigorous academics, Moot Court competitions, legal internships, and community legal aid programs. Recognised for producing skilled advocates and socially responsible legal professionals, it has emerged as one of the best law schools in Chennai.

For more details kindly visit www.vistas.ac.in.

